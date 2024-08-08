The Big Picture Julie Chrisley opts to attend resentencing remotely to avoid physical hardship in court appearance.

Chrisley's resentencing is set for September 25, 2024, due to an error in her seven-year sentence review.

Despite hopes of early release, Chrisley's legal battle continues, with a $30K payment ordered and an ongoing lawsuit.

Julie Chrisley may have starred in Chrisley Knows Best, but as of late, this statement seems ironic. Viewers of the reality TV series know that Chrisley and her husband Todd Chrisley have been serving time for bank fraud and tax evasion after being convicted in 2022. Since then, multiple outlets reported updates on the pair’s sentencing. WSB-TV now reports that Chrisley rejected the chance to appear in court for her resentencing in person.

On Wednesday, July 31, Chrisley’s attorney, Alex Little, filed court documents, explaining why Chrisley wants to avoid appearing in court in person and wishes to attend the hearing remotely. “Because Mrs. Chrisley is presently in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) outside the state of Georgia. BOP would likely transfer her via the transfer facility in Oklahoma City or place her in a van for a lengthy, multiple-hour trip while shackled to facilitate her appearance in court,” the attorney stated. “Either option would remove Mrs. Chrisley from FMC Lexington for an unnecessarily extended period of time and impose undue physical hardship on her.”

This news comes after media outlets reported that Chrisley’s resentencing date has been set. Due to a legal error that the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals identified, her seven-year sentence is under review. Chrisley is set to appear in court in Atlanta on September 25, 2024, for her resentencing. As the court is 400 miles away from her prison, attending the hearing remotely is not a far-fetched request.

Will Julie Chrisley Walk Free?

The appeals court accepted Chrisley’s appeal due to insufficient evidence that the reality TV star was involved in the crime in 2006, as the timeline of her involvement in the fraud scheme is unclear. However, she will still be found guilty of fraud. Chrisley has a glimmer of hope, as her attorney believes she could be walking free by spring or summer 2025. Whilst Chrisley gets good news, her husband still has 10 years to serve in prison at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola. Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, had his sentence reduced by three years, so he will now serve 33 years in prison. Chrisley’s husband is still appealing for his sentence to be reduced.

Despite the glimmer of hope, Chrisley along with her husband are still in hot legal water. Whilst they are still in prison, the court has ordered them to pay $30K from their trust fund due to their legal troubles. Also, they are still going through another case. The family, including their son Grayson Chrisley, were sued over a car accident, as the son crashed into Patrick Rykwalder’s car. Even if she does get an early release, her legal fight is nowhere near over.

Chrisley Knows Best is available to stream on Peacock.

