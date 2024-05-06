The Big Picture Grayson Chrisley faces lawsuit for car accident while parents are in jail for tax fraud.

A new lawsuit alleges Grayson was a distracted driver who crashed into another vehicle.

The family is fighting back against the lawsuit, and requests for phone records.

As Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley are trying to appeal their tax fraud convictions (which they are both currently serving jail time for), their son, Grayson Chrisley, has a lawsuit all his own because. Grayson was involved in a car accident. As the reality star sits in jail fighting an appeal, she was named in a lawsuit after Patrick Rywalder filed a suit against the family related to the 2022 incident. Rywalder claims that he was injured after Grayson crashed into his car on the highway and his suit names Julie, Todd, and Savannah Chrisley as defendants.

Rywalder also went out of his way to make sure that Julie was handed the suit while in prison serving her 7-year prison sentence for fraud. Grayson, who is 17 years old, was 16 at the time of the crash, and Rywalder says that he was driving a 2020 Dodge Ram on the interstate when Grayson, driving his parents' 2020 Ford 5150 pickup truck, crashed into him. According to Radar Online, Rywalder accused Grayson of being a distracted driver and said that he was "not paying attention to the roadway in the moments immediately preceding the rear impact."

Rywalder went on to claim that Grayson "failed to act appropriately under the circumstances, which included at a minimum maintaining a safe operating distance from other motor vehicles, maintaining a safe operating speed, and avoiding being distracted by electronic devices within his motor vehicle.” Grayson was taken to the hospital after the crash and the Chrisleys are fighting back against Rywalder for the things he is requesting in the case.

The Case Marches On Despite Julie Chrisley's Imprisonment

Part of the case includes Rywalder requesting a subpoena for phone records that both Julie and Todd are fighting against. They also claim that Rywalder sustained no injuries during the crash and that the request of $750k along with the subpeona for their phone records was "unreasonable, oppressive, and a clear effort to harass them."

The Chrisleys and Rywalder came to an agreement on the phone records, stating that he can have Grayson's records during the time period of November 12 to 15 and Rywalder will not receive Todd and Julie's messages until after their lawyer reviews them for that time period.

