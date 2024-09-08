Julie Chrisley caused panic among Chrisley Knows Best fans when it was first reported that her whereabouts were unknown. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), Chrisley was not in their custody. U.S. Marshals can now confirm that Chrisley is now in their custody as they transport her to her resentencing hearing that takes place this month on September 25, per The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. As Chrisley was unable to attend the hearing remotely, she must now attend in person.

The BOP released a statement on Chrisley’s whereabouts when concerns rose among fans. However, they were able to disclose very little information due to security concerns. “Incarcerated individuals who were previously in FBOP custody and who have not completed their sentence may be outside FBOP custody for a period of time for court hearings, medical treatment, or other reasons.” that Julie is in their custody as she awaits her resentencing court date on September 25.

Chrisley’s resentencing comes after evidence states that Chrisley’s role in a crime that took place in 2006 is unclear. Chrisley, her husband Todd Chrisley, and their accountant Peter Tarantino were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022 and shared a sentence totaling three decades. The Chrisleys had their sentence reduced due to appeals. However, it is Julie who is more likely to be released from prison soon.

What Would The Resentencing Mean For Julie Chrisley?

As evidence states that Chrisley’s role in the crime was unclear, she will have to get resentenced. Despite not having a significant role in the conspiracy crime, she is still found guilty of fraud. However, she will likely be released from prison in the spring or summer of 2025. Because her sentence was overturned, she could get at least 1–2 years in prison. The family lawyer, Jay Surgent, also stated that she will likely be moved to a halfway house close to her family to serve her sentence.

As for her husband, his fight for a shorter sentence is still looking bleak. His sentence was previously reduced from 12 years to 10, but that was the last known update on his sentence. His daughter, Savannah Chrisley, who has been open about her parents’ legal battle experience in prison, shared that she and the family will need to file the motion for 2255. The Chrisleys still have a way to go with their legal battles, as their son, Grayson Chrisley, was involved in a car accident, and his mother received legal papers because of it in prison.

Chrisley’s homecoming would mean a lot to the family, as they have been struggling since they were incarcerated. Savannah shared on her podcast Unlocked that she has had “vivid dreams” about her mother’s release. She also revealed an email exchange between her and her mother, including lyrics to Cece Winans’s “Be Still and Know”. As the resentencing commences, readers can stay updated with Collider for more news on the Chrisleys.

