Chrisley Knows Best star Julie Chrisley is looking at better days ahead now that her re-sentencing is officially scheduled. While her husband, Todd Chrisley, still faces at least 10 years in prison, Julie Chrisley’s sentence is currently under review. This news comes after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals identified a legal error in the determination of the reality star's original 7-year sentence.

The couple was convicted in 2022 for conspiring to defraud banks out of over $30 million through fraudulent loans and tax evasion. After their respective sentences, the couple filed appeals to the court over claims of being unfairly punished due to their celebrity status. In June 2024, a judge granted Julie Chrisley’s appeal and found insufficient evidence to support her sentence.

While the court of appeals found Todd Chrisley’s 12-year sentence appropriate, it was found that Julie Chrisley was not involved in her husband’s schemes from the beginning. However, she still remains guilty of fraud. As a result, the higher courts ruled that Julie Chrisley’s sentence be reworked accordingly. As reported by Fox 5, the reality star is set to appear in federal court in Atlanta on September 2024 to find out her new sentence.

The Chrisley’s Lawyer Believes Julie Chrisley Could Be Free By Next Spring

In an interview with RadarOnline, the Chrisley family lawyer, Jay Surgent shared that Julie Chrisley might be out of prison by “next spring or summer.” After she went to prison, Chrisley’s sentence was reduced by ten months in 2023 for good behavior. Which is why her lawyer seems to believe that the resentencing could be “significantly knocked off by 1 to 2 years.”

Surgent also thinks that the reality wife will likely get sent to a halfway house for the last six months or years of her sentencing. The lawyer suggested that the location will be close to her family and allow Mrs. Chrisley to make up for lost time with her loved ones. Not only that, but Julie Chrisley will likely have the chance to get back to work as a realtor during this time as well.

In a recent episode of her podcast Unlocked, Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter Savannah Chrisley shared that she was already preparing for her mom’s homecoming. The episode featured the couple’s adopted daughter and Chloe Chrisley. The two shared that once their mom comes back home, they’re all going to live together as Julie Chrisley readjusts to her life. Despite the positive news about her mother, Savannah Chrisley continues to advocate for a reconsideration of her father’s sentence.

