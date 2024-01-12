Julie Delpy is a brilliant French-American actress and filmmaker. She first gained international recognition in the early 1990s for her role in Krzysztof Kieślowski's Three Colors: White. From there, she went on to receive rave reviews and international attention for her role opposite Ethan Hawke in Richard Linklater's Before trilogy. Recently, Delpy has stepped behind the camera as well, for instance, directing the series On the Verge with Elizabeth Shue.

Unsurprisingly, Delpy is an avid cinephile who has spoken at length about her love for scores of movies. In interviews and top ten lists, she has discussed many films that inspired her and even influenced her own performance style. These are some of Delpy's most intriguing recommendations, which are likely to appeal to fans of her work.

10 'The Rules of the Game' (1939)

A Jean Renoir classic

Image via Gaumont Film Company

The Rules of the Game is a satirical comedy of manners directed by the titan of French cinema, Jean Renoir. It focuses on the relationships between the aristocrats and their servants at a French country estate. As the relationships unravel, the film offers a biting critique of the decadent pre-war French society.

Wordplay, layered performances, and astute social commentary are at a premium here, ensuring The Rules of the Game's place in cinema history. "I saw this film [in my 20's], which was good as I was able to really grasp the political social criticism aspect of it. It's a beautiful film, multi-layered. The way he uses the camera is extremely modern for the times," Delpy said.

9 'Amadeus' (1984)

A brilliant portrait of artistic rivalry

Image via Orion Pictures

Amadeus is Miloš Forman's fantastic fictionalized account of the rivalry between two musical geniuses, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce) and Antonio Salieri (F. Murray Abraham), in the court of Emperor Joseph II in 18th-century Vienna. The film is narrated by the aged Salieri, who, after attempting suicide, reflects on his interactions with the prodigious but vulgar Mozart. Salieri's jealousy and resentment toward Mozart's talent and seemingly divine inspiration drive a complex and turbulent relationship between the two composers.

"The ultimate film about brilliance, jealousy, and so much more," Delpy said. "Love the take on Mozart himself. He's the opposite of pompous, just pure genius, yet he sometimes behaves like a child. The director's cut is even more beautiful as it emphasizes Salieri's malevolence and Mozart's suffering and rejection because he was too honest and unique and his music too groundbreaking." Delpy's voice joins a chorus of praise for Amadeus, widely considered one of Forman's best and a timeless period masterpiece from the 80s.

Amadeus Release Date September 19, 1984 Cast F. Murray Abraham , Tom Hulce , Elizabeth Berridge , Simon Callow , Roy Dotrice , Christine Ebersole Rating R Runtime 160 Director Milos Forman

8 'West Side Story' (1961)

A groundbreaking, Oscar-winning musical

Image via United Artists

Few musicals loom larger in the public consciousness than West Side Story, a vivid reimagining of Rome and Juliet on the bustling streets of New York City. It portrays the conflict between two teenage street gangs, the Jets, a white gang, and the Sharks, a Puerto Rican gang, and the love story that blossoms between Tony (Richard Beymer) and Maria (Natalie Wood), who are caught in the crossfire.

West Side Story remains electrifying, thanks to Jerome Robbins's choreography and the unforgettable music by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim. Like many cinephiles worldwide, Delpy has nothing but praise for this seminal musical. "I fell in love with this film when I was a child and never stopped loving it. To this day, I think it stays a visual masterpiece. Choreographies, sets, costumes, the use of colours. The performances of Rita Moreno, Russ Tambling, and Nathalie Wood are beautiful."

7 'Hair' (1979)

Miloš Forman's take on the Age of Aquarius

Image via MGM

Hair follows Claude (John Savage), a young and naïve draftee about to be sent to Vietnam, who befriends a group of free-spirited hippies led by George Berger (Treat Williams). They expand Claude's horizons and introduce him to a countercultural world he never knew existed.

Although Hair may not be on the same level as Miloš Forman's masterpieces, groovy musical numbers and a likable cast make it more than worth watching. "I love this film because the directing feels so free, the way characters break into songs is just perfect. I love every single performance in it. I cry every single time I watch it. My favorite anti-war film," Delpy said. Hair's remains a seminal musical of 1960s counterculture, a liberating and electrifying experience unlike any other film in Forman's resumé.

6 'Cléo from 5 to 7' (1962)

Agnès Varda's French New Wave triumph

Image via Athos Films

Cléo (Corinne Marchand), a young singer, anxiously waits for the results of her cancer test. As she grapples with her fear, she takes a spontaneous journey through the streets of Paris. Cléo from 5 to 7 unfolds in real-time, capturing the various encounters and moments of introspection that Cléo experiences during these two hours.

A French New Wave classic, Cléo from 5 to 7 makes for an emotionally rich character study characterized by director Agnès Varda's signature inventive direction. "What a beautiful, moving film," Delpy said. "A masterpiece in a unique, groundbreaking way. It's feminist and modern and explores politics and the Algerian war, a terrible colonial war spoken about very little in French cinema." Delpy is far from the only fan; Cléo from 5 to 7 remains a widely regarded classic of the French New Wave, a game-changing gem considered among Varda's most significant contributions to cinema.

Cléo from 5 to 7 Release Date April 11, 1962 Director Agnès Varda Cast Antoine Bourseiller , Corinne Marchand , Dominique Davray , Dorothée Blanck Runtime 90 minutes

5 'North by Northwest' (1959)

Hitchcock's greatest spy thriller

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Cary Grant stars in this Hitchcock classic as Roger Thornhill, an advertising executive who is mistaken for a government agent by a group of foreign spies. Pursued relentlessly by the sinister Vandamm (James Mason) and his henchman Leonard (Martin Landau), Thornhill embarks on a cross-country journey to clear his name. Naturally, plot twists, MacGuffins, and memorable shots abound.

Thrilling and instantly memorable, North by Northwest has aged remarkably well and remains one of Hitch's most rewatchable movies, especially for newcomers to his work. "After watching Hitchcock's films over and over, I know this is the one I love the most, and I love all his films. But I adore the acting in it, the twisted tale of spies, the complex female character, the endless love scene on the train, and the visual composition, the humor," Delpy said.

North By Northwest Release Date December 18, 1959 Cast Cary Grant , Eva Marie Saint , James Mason , Jessie Royce Landis , Leo G. Carroll , Josephine Hutchinson Runtime 136 minutes Director Alfred Hitchcock

4 'Contempt' (1963)

Jean-Luc Godard at his best

Image via StudioCanal

This Jean-Luc Godard classic centers on Paul (Michel Piccoli), a struggling playwright who is hired by an American producer (Jack Palance) to work on the screenplay for an adaptation of Homer's Odyssey. Personal and professional conflicts soon boil over on set, and Paul's relationship with his wife Camille (Brigitte Bardot) is strained to the breaking point.

Godard gets meta with Contempt, waxing lyrical on marriage, isolation, and the tension between art and commerce. He also flexes his visual powers, using framing and tight spaces to convey Camille and Paul's fraying marriage. "A masterpiece," Delpy said. "Ultimate modern storytelling. Breaks rules left and right and invents a new way to tell stories, the use of Delerue's music, editing is beautiful. Visually so unique."

3 'Camera Buff' (1979)

A lesser-known project by Krzysztof Kieślowski

Image via Kino Video

Camera Buff is a comedy-drama directed by Krzysztof Kieślowski, the filmmaker behind the Three Colors trilogy and Dekalog. This one revolves around Filip Mosz (Jerzy Stuhr), an unassuming factory worker who, after receiving a movie camera as a gift, becomes obsessed with capturing his everyday life on film. As Filip documents the world around him, he inadvertently exposes the flaws and injustices in his community, leading to both positive and negative consequences.

Although Camera Buff isn't as highly rated as some of Kieślowski's other projects, it still hints at his considerable storytelling talents. "I think I love this film because it tells the story of how someone becomes a storyteller, a filmmaker. It is simply told, yet it is beautiful and emotional. Every subtlety of Kieslowski's cinema is in the film," Delpy said. Her appreciation of Camera Buff confirms Delpy as a true cinephile whose interests aren't limited exclusively to the mainstream or the most instantly recognizable work from well-regarded auteurs.

2 'Minnie and Moskowitz' (1971)

A John Cassavetes character study

Image via Universal Pictures

John Cassavetes directed this character-driven romantic drama about Minnie Moore (Gena Rowlands), an eccentric museum curator, and Seymour Moskowitz (Seymour Cassel), a disheveled and unpredictable parking lot attendant. These two mismatched individuals cross paths and begin an unconventional courtship. However, their different social statuses threaten to undermine their relationship.

Minnie and Moskowitz is raw and messy, boasting Cassavetes' trademark improvisational style and sensitive direction. "A beautiful comedy. It's probably the lightest film by Cassavetes, yet my favorite. It talks about the human condition, loneliness, and depression with humor. And above all, it's a beautiful portrait of a woman," Delpy said. Those interested in Cassavetes' work should also check out A Woman Under the Influence, another drama starring Rowlands.

1 'The King of Comedy' (1982)

Martin Scorsese's darkest comedy

Image via 20th Century Studios

Martin Scorsese brings Taxi Driver to the world of stand-up in this dark comedy. Robert De Niro is Rupert Pupkin, an aspiring comic who becomes increasingly fixated on a popular late-night talk show host, Jerry Langford (Jerry Lewis). Rupert's relentless pursuit of fame leads him to stalk Langford, and his bizarre antics escalate to dangerous levels.

The film satirizes the nature of celebrity and those who seek to achieve it at any cost. De Niro and Scorsese always make magic together, and The King of Comedy is no exception. Together, they make Pupkin hollow, unsettling, and all too believable. The movie ranks among Scorsese's finest character studies, featuring one of De Niro's most complicated and off-putting performances. "I love King of Comedy - [it's one] of my favorite films," Delpy said.

The King of Comedy Release Date December 18, 1982 Cast Robert De Niro , Jerry Lewis , Diahnne Abbott , Sandra Bernhard , Shelley Hack , Ed Herlihy Rating PG Runtime 109 Director Martin Scorsese

