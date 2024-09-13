Shows in The Vampire Diaries universe became a staple of the culture since the first one premiered in 2009. Nothing in the universe has been on the air for two consecutive years following the decision to cancel Legacies by The CW. The second spinoff was in its prime, doing well in linear ratings and with an audience on Netflix. The Vampire Diaries co-creator Julie Plec spoke to Deadline about the show that shook up the culture while promoting her upcoming show, We Were Liars. Plec lamented the decision to cancel Legacies, bringing to a halt a world that still had so much to give.

"I was not entirely pleased with that decision," Plec said. "There had been a Vampire Diaries show on the air for 13 years, and it seemed unfathomable to me that the studio wouldn’t want to keep that show going as long as humanly possible, knowing that we had plans in our minds for more spin-offs and more ways to keep the world going," she continued. Legacies seemed to keep reinventing itself with every new season. Plec revealed that there was more to come, saying,

". . . Legacies, in particular, I felt like was designed to go on for many, many years, and have new generations of cast come through. It just felt like an incredibly short-sighted missed opportunity all around."

Could 'The Vampire Diaries' Universe Make a Comeback?

Image via The CW

Plec has moved on to other projects since the shows ended. She is the creator of We Were Liars, which reunites her with Candice King from The Vampire Diaries. However, there still is a desire for the universe as fans mark 15 years since the show premiered. Plec has hinted before that she has considered another spin-off, and when asked how far along those plans are, she said:

"There’s, in my mind, always a road to travel that could be another branch on The Vampire Diaries tree. I think that it’s a matter of timing, and the moment, and the idea. So hopefully the stars will align and someone will do it, hopefully with me. But you never know."

If she were to make a new Vampire Diaries set show, Plec revealed that she would do an original story and not revisit popular characters. "I think there are ways to keep the universe alive without having to go back and start over," she said. "So if somebody were to ask me my preference, I would definitely want to go in a different direction [create new characters]," Plec concluded.

Based on E. Lockhart's YA novel, We Were Liars is currently in production and will stream on Prime Video. You can also stream The Vampire Diaries on Netflix.

The Vampire Diaries Release Date September 10, 2009 Cast Paul Wesley , Ian Somerhalder , Katerina Graham , Candice Accola , Matthew Davis Seasons 8 Creator Julie Plec, Kevin Williamson Main Genre Drama

Watch on Netflix