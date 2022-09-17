From showrunners Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre and based on the best-selling book series by author Richelle Mead, the Peacock original series Vampire Academy is set in a world with powerful Royals, half-vampire Guardians and savage Strigoi, who threatens to tear it all apart. At the center of it all, two young women – Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves), a Royal vampire who yearns for a more normal life than her privilege will allow, and Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer), her Dhampir best friend training to be her Guardian – push back on the expectations and responsibilities placed on them without fully realizing the extent of the danger that puts them in.

During this interview with Collider, co-creators Plec and MacIntyre talked about how they ended up making another vampire series after closing the book on The Vampire Diaries universe, why they fell in love with Vampire Academy, what they enjoy about their collaboration together, the freedom of not having to work under the same guidelines for streaming, the effectiveness of a well-placed curse word, the importance of the show’s relationships, and the fact that there’s still a lot more story they could tell.

Collider: I have to admit, I was surprised, after the end of The Vampire Diaries universe, that you’d want to jump into another vampire story. Did you ever try to talk yourselves out of doing this? What ultimately made this the story that you wanted to tell?

MARGUERITE MACINTYRE: That’s a great question.

JULIE PLEC: For me, it was easy because it was something I’d always wanted to do. I forgot that I had just spent the last 13 years doing a variation of that story, so when my new bosses at my new studio at universal said, “What’s the one thing that you’ve always wanted to do, that you’ve never been able to make?,” my answer, without thinking about it, was Vampire Academy. And they said, “Fantastic!,” and they bought it for me. So then, it was mine, and I was like, “Oh, now I’ve gotta go do this thing.” I called Marguerite and I said, “Remember those Vampire Academy books I made you read, 15 years ago?” And she said, “Yeah, I liked those books.” I said, “Good because we’re gonna make them.” And she went, “Why?!” But then, you get to the nitty-gritty of it, and it’s a story about female friendship, and we just don’t tell enough of those stories right now. It’s heavily driven by romance, but it’s centered with this powerful friendship between these two young women from different sides of the so-called societal tracks. That is ultimately where we got excited about telling a story for today and for now. It was in exploring that.

MacINTYRE: When we talked about us doing it, I went back and read the books. I had remembered liking them, but had not remembered how much I loved the class story in it. That’s what made me go, “Oh, that’s why. Now, this is a complete parallel. There’s a way to really tell an interesting story that’s resonant for now.” This is a system that’s being stretched. There’s a class system that’s falling apart. There’s a lot of unfairness. And the women at the center are being pulled apart, and it’s incumbent on them to make the change they wanna see, essentially. So, what are they gonna do? Where’s the pressure on them, as friends, and what do they do about it? I think there are a lot of people that will be watching this, that feel some sense of pressure in the time that we live in when it comes to, what do we do about things? What are we standing for?

PLEC: As a matter of fact, even when we were developing it, in the early stages and doing the first couple scripts, we kept getting the note, “These girls should have a much stronger point of view about the society that they live in.” We kept pushing back and saying, “No, that’s the point. You don’t understand. These two young women have been left in their own bubble, to be best friends with no rules and no one judging them, at least not to their faces, for their entire lives. And now, as they’re entering adulthood for the first time and new responsibilities are coming their way, it is only now that they’re taking off their rose-colored glasses and realizing that things aren’t as fair as they could be.” In the opening of the show, it says, “The spark of revolution can come from anywhere.” We are watching, literally, the birth of the match that’s going to light the flame. That’s also something you don’t get to see a lot. You often find revolutionary stories, starting on the eve of the revolution. We’re starting as it’s a seed.

MacINTYRE: They’re recognizing that they hadn’t thought about the world they’ve inherited. Once they think about it, it’s all in their face, and it’s theirs to deal with.

Image via Peacock

The relationship that you guys have has definitely evolved since you first started working together. What have you most enjoyed about the way that this is all developed for the two of you and how your collaboration has evolved? What do you feel you’ve learned from each other that has really most strengthened your own work?

PLEC: The thing with Marguerite is that she’s a beautiful writer and a beautiful brain. She knows everything about everything, and she has such an interesting perspective on life. She has a nuanced, layered, intelligent perspective on all the themes that I like to play in, probably much deeper than the way I look at life. I get to have this partner who is so intelligent and so talented, and who also has this gift for understanding the big picture. Having looked at it from the point of view of an actor for so many years, and as a writer, and ultimately as a director and filmmaker, if not in this moment, in the future, she has that whole big picture approach to being a good leader. She also then had to watch me, for all these years, and listen to everything I complained about, that other people did wrong. Now, we speak this shorthand. She’s like, “Oh, I know I can’t do that. You’re not gonna like that.” It actually makes it a really fluid relationship.

MacINTYRE: It’s wonderful. That’s really sweet, but also, what’s amazing is having come up and having been allowed to produce. One of the things that’s happening in our business is that writers aren’t really producing so much anymore, and that’s unfortunate because, to be able to go to set as a staff writer and be on set for your show, and actually begin to make decisions and recognize what those decisions do and how they play out, is such a training ground. That’s the reason I can do this job. And then, I’ve also seen everything that she’s gone through, all this time. Julie has a director head. Julie has an AD head. Julie has a line producer head. Julie has a vfx supervisor head. She has all these hats that she wears with ease, and she can do that. So, it’s an amazing partnership, to be able to have that. This is a good team, together. And then, we have shorthand.

Julie, you seem to always be juggling numerous plates in the air, at all times, when it comes to various projects in various stages of development. On a personal level, how do you balance all of the stories you want to tell with burnout and not overworking yourself to the point of breaking? Do you feel like you have a good sense of when you’re taking on too much at once, or is that always the struggle when there are always stories that you want to tell?

PLEC: It’s a little bit of a lot of those things that you just said. The embarrassment of riches is the first problem. Statistically, when you develop a TV show, it doesn’t get made. And if you make a pilot, it doesn’t go to series. And if it goes to series, it doesn’t last longer than a year. So, statistics are in my favor, to not have to work as hard as I’ve been working. Good fortune has prevented me from making this more of a nine-to-five existence. But I love to work, and I love to tell stories. I have so many of these things that get me so excited, so if the opportunity is going to present itself, I’m gonna take that opportunity, and then hope that it all just times out. Usually, it does. Sometimes I take a look around and I’m like, “Oh, I am in the weeds.” But really, what it comes down to is, in the last few years, I just don’t do it by myself anymore. I can’t. And so, I choose partners, and I choose the partner I wanna partner with for the right project. In this case, not only is Marguerite a friend of mine for the last 15 years, but she’s a beautiful writer. I knew that she could do this, even if she poo-pooed the idea of doing another vampire show.

MacINTYRE: Until I went back and read it again.

PLEC: I knew that she could do it. I knew that she was ready to co-create and showrun her own show. I watched her come up, from a first time writer in television to a senior-level producer, over the last about eight years or nine years. It’s putting your faith in people like Caroline Dries, Michael Narducci, Brett Matthews and Marguerite MacIntyre, and watching them shine.

MacINTYRE: But also, I see her trying to find balance more. When there’s more and more women in the industry, we hope that will continue in more roles, both in crew and as producers and writers and everything in the upper levels, and that there will be a little bit more of a push to say that work/life balance is important, and health and safety is important. You can be really, really productive, but also be kind to this thing that’s trying to get us through life.

PLEC: We’re gonna change the world, is what we’re saying.

MacINTYRE: We’re gonna just change the world.

Image via Peacock

Since you guys have worked on shows about young people on broadcast networks, you know the struggle and the challenges that come with certain limitations for content and language. How does it affect the material that you can explore with this show and what you can say, when you’re working on streaming? Is it nice to have the freedom to use a well-placed swear word when you need to and want to, as opposed to having to come up with something that meets standards?

PLEC: That was the biggest thrill. It’s the dumbest thrill, but it’s true. To be able to have a character speak the way that I speak is just so freeing. I feel like I’ve spent a lot of time poo-pooing broadcast, as I expressed my excitement for working in streaming, because of all those freedoms of running time, broadcast standards, you can have brand names, and you can say certain words. But what broadcast television builds in a storyteller is the challenge of not having all the time in the world, not having all the money in the world, not having enough help, not having enough resources, and not having enough time to shoot. You don’t have enough. You have to cut your episodes down to an exact number without a frame being off, in either way. Even if the episode is perfect at 10 minutes long, you still have to cut 10 minutes out of it. You do have to challenge yourself to come up with creative ways to not say the word “shit.” In a weird way, that makes you a stronger producer and a stronger showrunner and a better writer.

MacINTYRE: I agree. The idea of coming up in that kind of structure with six acts, it gets so ingrained in you, that you can feel when a story is right and you can feel when it’s not. It’s a great training ground.

PLEC: But that being said, I’m happy to be taking a break from it right now. I’m super happy to be in streaming, where we can get a little naked and we can say a few swear words, but most importantly, we can let the show breathe. We can let the audience experience the emotion, before we’re cutting away or moving on. That air is something that reflects in the way the show looks, the way the show feels, and the way the show sounds, and it makes for better television, when it’s all said and done.

A well-placed curse word can be very effective.

PLEC: Agreed.

Image via Peacock

You talked about the importance of this female friendship, but there is also the romance at the center of this. What can you say to tease what we’ll see of those relationships, between Lissa and Christian, and Rose and Dimitri, for what fans of these characters can look forward to?

PLEC: We’re both big fans of romance. I’ve built an entire career on love triangles and longing and passion, and those kinds of things. This doesn’t disappoint. Certainly, Rose and Dimitri, when I read the books, was the thing that kept me coming back for more. Their journey was so exciting and so heartbreaking and wonderful, and I did not set out to screw that up. What’s fun about it is that neither Dimitri nor Christian perhaps look or sound like you think they would, if you’ve read the books. I think that that’s okay, and I think it’s a good thing. Both of those actors, in embodying those roles, did such a great job and are so incredibly likable. It’s nice to not just have them be romantic appendages of the two lead – the roles that usually women are relegated to. They’re fully realized characters, in their own right. The foursome at the heart of the show is really cool and really fun.

What is it like to put these casts together? You’ve had insane luck with the casts that you’ve assembled in the past, and this one is also so great. Do you just know when you have it, or do you always get worried that you won’t find it?

PLEC: Casting this was not easy, by any means, because we had to do it on Zoom, but it was thrilling because nobody was telling us that we had to hire stars. We got to look in multiple countries at multiple people, some of whom didn’t even have work visas. We were shooting in Spain, so we got to audition people who don’t even get to audition for American television. We saw a lot of new faces. And then, of course, in the door walks the people that we fell in love with.

MacINTYRE: We got very lucky. There were some people we didn’t cast that were brilliant. We saw a lot of people that were eventually cast in a role that they didn’t initially audition for. Even Daniela [Nieves] and Sisi [Stringer] read for both Rose and Lissa. We had Rhian [Blundell] come in like 18 times. I fee like we had her read for everything because we just loved her. We were like, “Just know, we love you. It’s gonna happen. We just don’t know where it’s gonna land.” Same with Mia [McKenna-Bruce]. We had a lot of luck with finding people that we knew we wanted to work with, and then it’s just about the puzzle pieces coming together.

So, when you have six books and a spinoff series, is it fair to say that you’ll be living in this world for at least a little bit?

PLEC: Yes, for sure. We definitely have planted our flag firmly in the sand of St. Vladimir’s Province and St. Vladimir’s Academy. There are a lot of stories to tell. It doesn’t have to be a short-lived, one-and-done series. Fans of the books that see what we’ve done with the first season will see the groundwork that we’re laying for all the good, cool things to come.

Image via Peacock

As a fan of the books, I appreciate what you guys did with this. I’ve also seen the movie, which I felt like didn’t really get a fair shake. So, it’s just really nice to see that this is being allowed to breathe again as a story because it is such a great story.

PLEC: Thank you. It’s funny, I never saw the movie, specifically because I was such a fan of the books, and the first trailer I saw for the movie made it seem like it was a broad comedy. I just thought, “I’m not even gonna risk seeing what they did with it because, if that’s the approach, I don’t wanna see it.” I liked my drama version of it, in my head.

Vampire Academy is available to stream at Peacock.