If you're a fan of Peacock's hit series Vampire Academy and headed to New York Comic Con next week you are in for a treat. Collider is thrilled to exclusively announce that Julie Plec is set to partake in a live fan Q&A moderated by Collider's own Maggie Lovitt next Thursday, October 6th, to discuss the series and answer all of your burning questions. The panel will be held at the Community Lounge in the River Pavilion, which is one of the more intimate locations at the Javits Center, so die-hard fans will want to keep an eye on this event.

Vampire Academy is a brilliant and fresh new adaptation of Richelle Mead's beloved internationally bestselling series by the same name, which is a story of friendship, romance, and danger. The series stars Sisi Stringer and Daniela Nieves as Rose Hathaway and Lissa Dragomir, two young women whose friendship transcends their strikingly different classes in a world of privilege, glamour, and vampires. Unlike other vampiric tales, the world of Vampire Academy is filled with moroi, dhampirs, and strigoi; each with their own specific roles. Moroi are powerful and royal vampires who rule over their world, but they require the protection of their Guardians—the half-vampire dhampirs—to keep them safe from the dangerous and deadly strigoi. Vampire Academy also stars Kieron Moore, André Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia Mckenna-Bruce, Jonetta Kaiser, Andrew Liner, and Rhian Blundell who flesh out this world of danger and political intrigue.

In addition to co-showrunning the series with Marguerite MacIntyre, Plec also executive produces and writes the series alongside her longtime collaborator. The duo are certainly no strangers to the world of vampires, having both worked on The Originals and Legacies, which were spin-offs of Plec's The Vampire Diaries. The series is also executive produced by Emily Cummins, Jillian DeFrehn, Susan Montford, Don Murphy, and Deepak Nayer. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

By the time that the panel arrives next week, Vampire Academy will have aired "Beyond the Wards," the seventh episode of the season, so be sure you're all caught up before arriving. The ten-episode series has already delivered quite a few twists and turns that will certainly keep book lovers on their toes about where the story is headed.

Julie Plec's live Q&A will be held on Thursday, October 6 from 1:30-2:30 PM at the Community Lounge in the River Pavilion, located at the Javits Center. New episodes of Vampire Academy arrive every Thursday on Peacock.