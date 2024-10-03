Savannah Chrisley is opening up about her mother Julie Chrisley’s resentencing — and she’s blaming the judge! The Chrisley Knows Best star won an appeal to have her sentence re-evaluated and headed back to court on September 25, 2024, for her resentencing. However, her seven-year sentence for her tax evasion and bank fraud conviction was upheld by a federal judge. But now, her daughter is insinuating that the decision was completely personal!

During an October 2024 episode of her podcast, Unlocked, Savannah Chrisley reacted to the resentencing and claimed that the judge had done everything in retaliation. She added that all of this was because they had exercised their right to appeal and were granted one successfully. “This was her not liking how outspoken I am,” Chrisley argued against the judge’s decision. She also shared that her mother was in a higher security prison than convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell while speaking of how unfair the judge has been to her.

The Whole Thing Felt Like a “Gut Punch"

Image via USA

The podcast host, who was present at the hearing to support her mother, expressed that the whole thing felt like a “gut punch.” But, she reassured her fans that she was not going to stop advocating for her parents’ release. She claimed that with both of her parents in jail serving their respective sentences, she had “nothing to lose and everything to gain” by continuing to fight for justice.

Julie Chrisley’s resentencing has once again sparked the conversation about her mistreatment by the justice system due to her fame. One of her attorneys, Jay Surgent spoke to TMZ after the resentencing, and he thinks that the judge is refusing to lower her sentence because she is so well-known. Surgent believes that the judge wants to make an example out of Chrisley because of her bias against celebrities.

Chrisley’s Attorneys Believe Her Celebrity Status Interfered With the Resentencing

He shared that Chrisley had been a model inmate, echoing attorney Alex Little’s sentiments during the hearing for the resentencing. As reported by E! News, Little spoke to the press after the hearing and claimed that Julie Chrisley was never the main instigator in the crimes she had been convicted of. Surgent also revealed that Chrisley’s legal team is definitely going to appeal the resentencing. The attorney also revealed that Todd Chrisley — who is currently serving a 12-year sentence in Florida — is sticking behind his wife through all this.

As reported by E!, in the past, Alex Little and Savannah Chrisley have also alleged that the judge accused the podcast host of lying about her parents’ situation to their 11-year-old daughter, Chloe Chrisley. While speaking to the press, Little expressed how disappointed they were by the judge’s personal jabs at the Chrisley family members. In his exact words: “I have never seen a judge attack family members in the courtroom like that.”

All episodes of Chrisley Knows Best are available to stream on Peacock. You can also follow updates on their case on Savannah Chrisley’s Unlocked Podcast available on Spotify.

