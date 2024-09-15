The Chrisley family have been making headlines since Julie Chrisley and her husband Todd Chrisley were sentenced to two decades in prison altogether. Since Julie’s conviction was overturned, viewers of the reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best have been paying close attention to the news and her whereabouts, since her resentencing hearing is in two weeks on September 25. However, the U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Prisons are the only few people who know exactly where she is. Her Savannah Chrisley, who has been the most outspoken about her parents’ legal woes, has broken her silence on her mother's whereabouts, but she can not tell the fans either.

On X formerly Twitter, one fan wrote to Savannah, “@_ItsSavannah_ NOT a good thg to not report about your mom. Some of us are worried and if you ever have another show you’ll need us to watch!”

Savannah reposted the tweet and addressed her mother’s whereabouts. “Hi Gail…I’m not trying to keep anything secret,” she said. “There are things that I don't have answers to at this point and time…per my lawyers I need to stay quiet until after mom’s resentencing date on September 25th. TRUST ME… so much I want to say!! Thank you for loving and supporting us!”

The ‘Growing Up Chrisley’ Star is Anticipating Her Mother’s Release

In 2022, Julie and Todd were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and tax evasion and were sent to prison. Since then, the couple have been appealing their sentence, which resulted in both of them getting their sentence reduced. However, Julie’s conviction has been overturned after it was found that there was little evidence to support that Julie had a prominent role in the crime. Although she had a recent win, she was still found guilty of fraud. As for Todd, he still has a decade to serve in prison.

Since her parents were sent to prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, Savannah has been documenting her struggle on her Unlocked podcast. Weeks ago, she shared a touching email exchange she had with her mother, which was lyrics to American gospel singer CeCe Winans’ ‘Be Still and Know”. She also recently revealed that her mother recorded touching messages at Build-a-Bear before she went to prison, and recalled that she couldn’t “function” during Todd and Julie’s trial.

The family’s lawyer Jay Surgent has given a detailed update on Julie’s whereabouts, as The U.S. Sun reports. Other than saying that she was “transferred out of Lexington, Kentucky,” he does not reveal much. As Julie is a public figure, it was protocol that her whereabouts were still not revealed.

“The U.S. Marshals Service does the transportation of federal prisoners. They never say where the prisoners are coming from or where they are going, and when they’re in transport,” he said. “I suspect at this point in time, I know Julie was picked up some time ago. She’s probably not in transport. She’s probably being kept [in] state or county facility pending her Atlanta, Georgia, court date.”

