The Big Picture Savannah Chrisley struggles with her parents in prison and copes by expecting the worst.

Julie Chrisley's re-sentencing appeal rejected, facing in-person hearing on September 25.

Both parents' sentences have been reduced, with dad serving a decade and mom possibly coming home soon.

The crimes that Chrisley Knows Best stars Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley committed that got them sent to prison have done a lot of damage to the Chrisley family. In 2006, the reality couple committed fraud and tax evasion, and evaded justice until 2019, when they were first indicted. Since being sent to prison after their conviction in 2022, their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, has been open about their experience in prison and how she has been coping. In a new episode of her podcast Unlocked, Chrisley revealed that she is “accustomed” to expecting the worst amid their legal battle.

On her podcast, Chrisley stated that she will not get her hopes up about her parents being released from prison. However, this has been difficult, as she has had dreams of her mother coming home. She said, “That's the only dreams that I've had recently. It's just her coming home and her being at home to the point that, like, I wake up and I'm kind of, like, disoriented. I'm like, ‘Wait. What is happening?’ Because it feels so real. And I'm trying not to get my hopes up because, let's face it, a lot of things within this legal battle have not gone our way.” She added, “So I expect the worst, and anything else that is better than that is a win.”

For months, Chrisley had been fighting for her parents and became an advocate for them as they served their sentence. Despite her statement, both of her parents’ sentences have been reduced. Although her father will remain in prison until the next decade, her mother could be returning home very soon.

It was recently reported that Chrisley appealed to the judge to have her resentencing hearing virtually as the hearing was 400 miles away from the prison. It was soon after the news broke about the appeal that the Chrisley matriarch suffered a setback. The judge rejected her appeal to attend her hearing virtually, meaning that she would have to attend it in person. The resentencing will commence on September 25 of this year.

Chrisley is due for a resentencing after the judge approved her appeal. It was found that there were legal errors in Chrisley’s case, as it was unclear how involved she was in the financial crimes. However, her husband still has a decade to serve in prison. Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, still has over three decades to serve after getting his sentence reduced by three years.

The family have been struggling since the convictions. Chrisley grieved about her parents' presence and also protested the “horrendous” conditions that her parents experienced in prison. Their son, Grayson Chrisley, also struggled with the legal ordeal. A lot of the attention has been on the parents following their imprisonment. However, the family still has more legal woes to fight, as they still have to answer for the car accident that their son Grayson Chrisley was involved in, as they were served legal papers.

Chrisley Knows Best is available to stream on Peacock.

Chrisley Knows Best (2014) Release Date March 11, 2014 Cast Faye Chrisley , Todd Chrisley , Grayson Chrisley , Julie Chrisley Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

WATCH ON PEACOCK