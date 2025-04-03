Rebel Wilson has sung, danced, and made viewers laugh through films like Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect, and now, she's royally dressed to kill. Collider can share an exclusive first look at the multi-talented actress in Juliet & Romeo, a new take on the classic Shakespeare romance that gives it a musical update like never before with a revamped pop soundtrack. The award-winning Wilson plays Lady Capulet, who appears confident and stunning in a flowing red dress complete with a golden headpiece that helps her stand out even in a sophisticated ballroom. Along with the other image, it's a showcase of the glamorous costumes and settings within writer-director Timothy Scott Bogart’s vision of Verona.

Rather than adapting the story of Romeo & Juliet as told by Shakespeare, Juliet & Romeo is directly based on the 1301 story that inspired the legendary tragedy. It's meant to kick off a trilogy of musical features that expand the tale into a grand epic, throwing the most iconic lovers in all of fiction into a "journey of battles and betrayal" that will test their star-crossed bond. Black Mirror alum Clara Rugaard and The Last Supper star Jamie Ward will play the titular couple as they fight to ultimately turn the tides of history in their favor. All of it will be backed by original songs courtesy of Bogart's Grammy Award-winning brother, Evan Kidd Bogart, who has previously penned megahits like Beyoncé's "Halo."

"Romeo & Juliet is one of the most romantic stories ever told. And the challenge for any storyteller is to find a different colour that they can add. To work from a different palette," the director Bogart said about the hurdles of tackling The Bard's most famous story. In his eyes, the goal of Juliet & Romeo was to use the difference in music to help ground the story in our time, rather than completely modernize the setting, as was done for Baz Luhrmann's adaptation in 1996. He sees the new pop soundtrack as a potential bridge between the poetry of Shakespeare and that of the modern day, adding:

"To me, what Shakespeare did was to express the poetry of his time. So, in searching for the poetry of our time, we turn to music… Original Pop Music, as a way to truly dive into our character’s journeys – which I believe makes our film different than any other version that’s ever been done before. The greatest love story of all time, set to the greatest music of our time.”

'Juliet & Romeo' Boasts a Star-Studded Cast for a Star-Crossed Story