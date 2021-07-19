The Hollywood Reporter has announced that Los Espookys star and Saturday Night Live writer Julio Torres is making his directorial film debut with a new project at A24, in which he will also write and star alongside Tilda Swinton. Emma Stone and Dave McCary will produce the film through their production studio Fruit Tree Shingle.

Not much is known about Torres' new film, other than it is in the early stages of development and that it will be a comedy. Torres has a great up-and-coming career as a comedy creator, serving as a writer on Saturday Night Live from 2016 to 2019. He continues to write for the long-running sketch comedy occasionally, and is credited with two episodes this past season. He also starred in his own comedy special My Favorite Shapes, which aired on HBO in 2019.

Torres is currently the writer and creator of Los Espookys, a horror-comedy on HBO starring Ana Fabrega and Fred Armisen. The series follows a group of friends who attempt to create real-life horror film situations and trick people into thinking they're real in the hopes that they can turn the gambit into a successful business. Los Espookys premiered in 2019, and has been renewed for a second season. While he's working on his future upcoming creative projects, Torres is still a prolific actor, and can be seen in multiple recent projects, including recurring appearances on Hulu's Shrill, Bob's Burgers, and The Great North. Torres also starred in the romcom Together Together with Patti Harrison and Ed Helms.

This project is also one of the many currently in the works for Swinton, who can recently be seen at the Cannes Film Festival in movies like Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, The Souvenir Part II and Memoria. She is also set to star in Anderson's latest untitled feature which is set to shoot in Spain later this year, Joanna Hogg's next feature called The Eternal Daughter, Guillermo del Toro's reimagined Pinocchio and a new fantasy project from George Miller called Three Thousand Years of Longing.

You can currently stream Los Espookys on HBO, and we'll keep you updated on future news about Torres' A24 feature.

