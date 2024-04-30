The Big Picture Fantasmas will follow Julio Torres as he searches for a mysterious earring in New York City. See new images from the project below.

The HBO production will blend curiosity and sincerity, creating a unique world where the rules of Fantasmas do not apply to real life.

Julia Fox, Ziwe, and Steve Buscemi also star in the upcoming comedy series.

Over the years, Julio Torres has taken audiences from one strange story to the other, and his next production looks like it will do just the same. Entertainment Weekly has shared the first images from Fantasmas, a tale that will see the artist portraying a fictional version of himself as he looks for an earring, shaped like a small gold oyster, throughout New York City. The HBO production will allow the fictionalized version of Torres to meet a wide variety of unpredictable characters, who will be portrayed by Julia Fox, Ziwe, Steve Buscemi, and more talented performers who will turn Fantasmas into an unforgettable journey.

Fantasmas will also feature Martine, who will portray Torres' agent as his character defines his future in New York City. Taking on unusual jobs, Torres' protagonist looks at life with curiosity and sincerity, and the rules of Fantasmas do not apply to real life. Emma Stone will serve as a producer for the project alongside her husband, Dave McCary, who used to work with Torres back when the duo was a part of the writing team of Saturday Night Live.

Torres is known for projects that follow characters who define the rules of their own reality, such as Los Espookys. The HBO television series told the story of a group of young illusionists, including Úrsula (Cassandra Ciangherotti), Tati (Ana Fabrega), and Andrés (played by Torres himself), who tried to fix serious problems by staging unpredictable magic tricks for their clients. Los Espookys ran for two seasons before it was canceled by the network, which allowed Torres to focus on very different projects from the ones he had worked on up until that point of his career. There's no doubt that Fantasmas will allow the artist to expand on his creative ideas, with the show also including appearances from Alexa Demie and Kim Petras.

'Fantasmas' Comes From the Mind Behind 'Problemista'

Recently, Torres starred in, wrote, directed, and produced Problemista, a surrealist comedy film also starring Tilda Swinton. The story follows a young man who struggles to get his big break as a toy designer at Hasbro. His negative situation leads him to a point where he'll be deported if he can't find any work within a month. His life takes another turn when he starts working with Elizabeth, an eccentric artist. Problemista was met with positive reviews, which should make HBO confident when it comes to the upcoming release of Fantasmas.

You can check out the first images from Fantasmas below: