Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Fantasmas'.

The Big Picture Fantasmas by Julio Torres showcases surreal storytelling, adding layers of depth to mundane scenarios in a mind-bending narrative.

Torres breathes life into objects and characters as metaphors, challenging mainstream culture with avant-garde creativity at the forefront.

The series delves into Torres' unique universe, where inanimate objects take on surprising roles, reflecting hidden meanings in everyday life.

Surreal, absurd, transcendental — all fitting descriptions of the work of writer and director Julio Torres. His newest creative venture, Fantasmas is no exception, as the television series format allows for a deeper exploration into the mind-bending elements of Torres’ creativity that he has become so well known for. In the final episode of the inaugural season, Torres' cunning critique of American life and popular culture comes to a head, revealing his unique ability to blend reality with the other-worldly.

At his best, Torres is able to turn a seemingly mundane scenario, such as losing a golden oyster-shaped earring at a nightclub, into the driving motivation for a 6-episode-long hero's journey through New York City. This type of grandiose personification of the most monotonous aspects of life has always been a cornerstone of Torres’ work, specifically in the way that he uses objects, props, and characters as a metaphor for something much deeper. These otherwise unremarkable objects take on a new life when in the hands of Torres, whose rather avant-garde approach to world building stands out among an industry currently enthralled with franchises and reboots.

Fantasmas (2024)
Julio Torres - both the comedian/writer/filmmaker AND his fictional counterpart here - once lost a golden oyster earing on New Year's Eve. In his new series for Max, Julio searches for his lost item through a magically surreal New York City environment in a narrative packed with guest stars and dream-like scenarios. Release Date June 7, 2024 Cast Steve Buscemi , Paul Dano Julio Torres , Emma Stone Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Julio Torres Writers Julio Torres

The Inanimate Finds New Life in 'Fantasmas'

All the absurd things considered, it may shock some that the rather "unpitchable" script of Fantasmas, as Torres describes, was ever put into production by HBO in the first place. Like the aforementioned golden oyster earring, the show contains a collection of experimental short vignettes that similarly bring unconventional significance to objects and scenarios in everyday life. Take Torres' physical manifestation of the letter Q, brought to life by the likes of Steve Buscemi. In the world of Fantasmas, the letter Q is an under-appreciated, often overlooked member of the alphabet. His pop-punk career is considered too non-conformist in the eyes of other more popular letters, effectively mirroring the experience of artists like Torres whose rather "out-there" ideas often go unnoticed in popular culture.

The madness evoked by Q's novella is just one of many examples of how Torres enriches the way we come to understand the world and objects around us. Throughout the season, a curious cast of characters emerges out of many nonhuman scenarios, like the smurf-like figurine that serves as Julio's social media manager, or the white-collar goldfish who is hired to find the missing oyster earring at the bottom of the sea. Julio's personal assistant and best friend is brought to life in the form of a robot named Bibo, and the series takes us through the tragic story of a once safe-haven nightclub exclusively for hamsters that is turned into a tiny version of the store CVS in an act of gentrification. In what feels like a peek into the dreams of a truly distinctive creator, Fantasmas serves as a reminder of Torres’ dedication to bringing meaning to the otherwise meaningless.

'Problemista' Contains Elements of Torres' Reality Bending

Fantasmas feels like a seamless progression in the wider Julio Torres cinematic universe, especially following his 2024 directorial debut Problemista. In the film, the popular advertisement site Craigslist is brought to life in the form of a hilariously menacing type of sea creature, and the recurring depiction of eggs throughout serve as a reminder of Alejandro’s quest for rebirth, renewal, and more explicitly, a second chance at American citizenship. This critique on the American Immigration process is reflected in parts of Fantasmas as well, where Torres utilizes the metaphor of a "proof of existence" system that prevents him from seeking proper medical care, finding work, or being able to keep his apartment.

Despite Torres and Problemista star Tilda Swinton assuming different roles in each of these respective works, the two feel like they somehow simultaneously exist in the same space-age version of New York City. Alejandro, the film's protagonist, is an aspiring toy maker who hopes to challenge traditional conventions of the mainstream. We see Alejandro conjure up ideas for toys that break free of the roles society expects them to assume, such as a slinky that refuses to fall down the stairs or a Barbie with her fingers crossed behind her back, suggesting a darker tone to the original toys' intention. In the reworking of these classic American toy designs comes yet another example of Torres finding hidden meaning in the aspects of life that are seldom explored in this way.

Julio Torres’ Style Extends to His Stand-Up and His Book

Even in what many would expect to be his most straight-forward works, like the HBO stand-up special My Favorite Shapes, Torres uses seemingly irrelevant details about his favorite (and least favorite) personal belongings and objects to introduce anecdotes about his upbringing, transforming the special into a meaningful piece of self-reflection. The special is a testament to Torres' disdain for the literal, claiming that nothing bothers him more than an "It is what it is" mentality. For Torres, a square poses a sincere sense of humbleness unique to the other shapes surrounding it, and a fake jewel evokes characteristics akin to the archetype of an L.A. based PR professional named Jessica.

Torres' 2022 children's book I Want to Be a Vase similarly speaks to his obsession with bringing to life everyday items, where a toilet plunger yearns to be adorned with beautiful flowers and a saucepan decides to take on the life of a garbage can. These items are a clear reflection of the inner workings of a child's mind, in which all opportunities for themselves and their future are possible. The book is very clearly inspired by the creative themes found throughout My Favorite Shapes, and ultimately informs some of the shapes or "actors" that carry Problemista and Fantasmas.

The best part of Fantasmas is that it is simply allowed to exist for viewers to enjoy, and that Torres has been given the freedom to explore his never-ending stream of creative ideas in such a big way. If Fantasmas tells us anything about the future of Julio Torres' creative projects as a writer and director, it's to expect a truly unique and intentional perspective in everything he decides to put on screen.

