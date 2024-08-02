The Big Picture July 2024's Box Office total exceeded expectations, with Despicable Me 4 earning nearly $300 million.

August's releases may not be as strong, but Deadpool & Wolverine is set to be a major contender.

Factors like previous movie releases and industry strikes influenced July's results, but cinema love remains strong.

Projections for July 2024's total domestic box office taking sat at around the $1 billion mark, with the final figure exceeding all expectations and earning just under $1.2 billion. This total was made up mostly of a few big hitters, topped by the July 3 arrival of Despicable Me 4, which capped its July with just under $300 million. The second biggest earner of July was remarkably Deadpool & Wolverine, which almost matched Despicable Me 4's total in just 4 days. Then followed Twisters with around $170 million, and finally Inside Out 2 contributed about $145 million following a June haul of over $450 million.

July 2024's total earnings do fall short of 2023's. However, this is due to many factors out of the Box Office's control and isn't as worrying an indictment on the state of the industry as it may first look. It is important to remember that last year's July Box Office saw the iconic Barbenheimer double release sweep the world of pop culture, with the pair earning a total overall domestic gross of just under $1 billion. Then it is also worth noting that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes of last summer have had a delayed impact on the world of film, leaving projects delayed and marketing punctured, which was always going to upset the final July 2024 Box Office results. Nevertheless, the month has been enormously successful, proving that the love for cinema is still prevalent.

Will 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Save August?

The slate of releases this coming August is certainly less impressive than the previous two months. However, this is no new trend, with production companies choosing to place their biggest names into the first two months of summer as the hangover into August helps continue their dominance. The August to September period has always proven less fruitful, but has always also had at least one or two big movies to help usher the industry along.

This year's big name, although technically a July release, is the aforementioned Deadpool and Wolverine, with the superhero sequel ready to go toe-to-toe with Inside Out 2 for the title of 2024's biggest movie. The Ryan Reynolds-led flick has some way to go, with Inside Out 2 totaling an eye-watering $1.5 billion worldwide. Deadpool and Wolverine has already achieved a third of that, with a long run in theaters yet to come.

July's total domestic Box Office total exceeded many expectations. You can watch August's biggest hope for glory, Deadpool and Wolverine, right now in theaters.

