We’re in July, which means we are in the heart of the summer movie season! Oscar-winning screenwriter of Jojo Rabbit Taika Waititi puts his whimsical and cheeky spin on the highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder, the latest installment in Marvel’s Thor franchise. If you thought one Thor was exciting, then what about two? Taking from Jason Aaron’s Mighty Thor comic book storylines, this colorful adventure sees Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster wielding Mjölnir.

There are plenty of stories to explore outside the MCU. Minions: The Rise of Gru tells us exactly how Gru (Steve Carell) pursued his villainous destiny as a child. Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling go head-to-head in The Gray Man, the latest action-thriller from the acclaimed Russo Brothers. Jordan Peele’s latest project Nope about a small town that’s haunted by a mysterious alien presence is sure to drum up some scares and social commentary. Plus, a Jane Austen adaptation with Dakota Johnson, B.J. Novak’s feature directorial debut with Vengeance, a heart-breaking film of love and lava in the National Geographic documentary Fire of Love, and the Daisy Edgar-Jones’ starring role in the murder thriller Where the Crawdads Sing.

Grab your popcorn and put fresh batteries in your remote! Let’s take a closer look at what movies will be hitting the big and small screens in July.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Release Date: July 1 in Theaters

Behind every villain is a colorful origin story. Minions: The Rise of Gru takes place in the 1970s after the prequel events of Minions when little Gru (Steve Carell) first teams up with his mischievous Minions Kevin, Bob, Stuart, and newbie Otto. At the ripe old age of 12, Gru is already fascinated by evil geniuses, specifically the infamous group known as the Vicious 6. When he hears they might need a new member, Gru concocts a plan with his cute yellow companions to be accepted into the team of villains. It’s sure to be ba-nan-as!

Mr. Malcolm’s List

Release Date: July 1 in Theaters

Mr. Malcolm’s got a list, and he’s checking it twice. Based on the novel of the same name by Suzanne Allain (who also wrote the screenplay) Mr. Malcolm’s List brings us back to 19th century England and follows Mr. Malcolm (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù) a wealthy, posh suitor looking for the woman who checks every box on his list. After Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton) is rejected by Mr. Malcolm, she recruits her friend Selina Dalton (Freida Pinto) to pull off a daring revenge scheme. But what happens if Selina falls for him in the process?

Fire of Love

Release Date: July 6 in Theaters

Love, lava, and a legacy. Directed by Sara Dosa and narrated by Miranda July, Fire of Love documents the blistering true love story of French volcanists Katia and Maurice Krafft who spent their entire lives getting up close and personal with volcanoes. Though they knew their research would inevitably kill them, the duo never questioned the passion that brought them together. The sensational and stunning documentary had its world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Release Date: July 8 in Theaters

Is that…Jane? Directed by Taika Waititi, who also co-wrote the heroic adventure with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Thor: Love and Thunder picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) who’s just trying to figure things out. He’s made peace with the fact that his superhero days are over, but the only problem is, they’re really not. When Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) shows up and vows to eliminate the gods, Thor is determined to eliminate him first, with a little help from his friends Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Korg (Waititi), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to his surprise, is the new and improved Mighty Thor. Buckle up for the most Marvel-ous ride of the summer.

The Sea Beast

Release Date: July 8 on Netflix

Do you see that sea beast? Directed by Chris Williams, who also directed Big Hero 6 and Moana, The Sea Beast follows Maisie (Zaris-Angel Hator), a young girl with an appetite for adventure. She meets her favorite beast slayer Jacob Holland (Karl Urban) and expresses her interest in joining him on his monstrous quest. Even though Jacob declines her offer, Maisie sneaks herself onto the ship and is determined to join the team. Will this unexpected duo find common ground and rid the sea of menacing creatures?

Persuasion

Release Date: July 15 on Netflix

What happens when you are reunited with the one that got away? Based on the novel of the same name by Jane Austen, Persuasion stars Dakota Johnson as the fourth-wall-breaking Anne Elliot, a woman who was persuaded eight years ago by her uptight family to not marry Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) due to his financial insecurity. When he makes an unexpected reappearance, Anne must confront her old emotions and decide if she will let him get away once again. The film also stars Henry Golding and Richard E. Grant. Are you persuaded yet?

The Gray Man

Release Date: July 22 on Netflix

An epic game of cat and mouse. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the brothers behind heroic movies such as Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame comes the star-studded film The Gray Man. Based on Mark Greaney’s novel of the same name, this action thriller stars Ryan Gosling as Court Gentry (also known as “The Gray Man”), an expert CIA operative who steps into boiling hot water when he accidentally unearths “dark agency secrets.” He quickly becomes the target of psychopathic ex-colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), and is forced to travel the world and elude Lloyd’s maniacal, mustachioed grasp. The film also stars Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Regé-Jean Page, and Jessica Henwick.

When the Crawdads Sing

Release Date: July 15 in Theaters

No one can be trusted. Produced by Reese Witherspoon and based on the best-selling book of the same name by Delia Owens, Where the Crawdads Sing follows Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a girl who was abandoned by her family at a young age in the 1950s and was forced to survive in the North Carolina marshes. She becomes romantically involved with quarterback Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson), but after she ends their relationship and he’s found dead, Kya is suddenly the main suspect in a murder trial.

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Release Date: July 15 in Theaters

There’s nothing wrong with being a dreamer. Based on the 1958 novel by Paul Gallico, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris stars Oscar nominated actress Lesley Manville as Ada Harris, a widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London who becomes fixated on acquiring a luxury Dior dress. To her friends, this seems like a preposterous goal, but the optimistic Mrs. Harris is ready to go to Paris and enjoy the fruits of her labor. The film also stars Isabelle Huppert, Jason Isaacs, and Rose Williams.

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Release Date: July 15 in Theaters

He’s a dog in a cat’s world. In Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (which is a loose animated adaptation of the comedy classic Blazing Saddles), Michael Cera voices Hank, a dog determined to become the next best samurai in his village. The only problem is, he’s surrounded by cat villagers and feels like a total outcast. Fortunately, Jimbo (Samuel L. Jackson) is willing to take Hank under his paw and train him. Will Hank be able to defeat the evil and righteous Ika Chu (Ricky Gervais)? The movie also features Mel Brooks, George Takei, Michelle Yeoh, and Gabriel Iglesias.

Anything’s Possible

Release Date: July 22 on Amazon Prime

Love can make you feel like anything’s possible. Written by Ximena García Lecuona and directed by Emmy-winning actor Billy Porter, Anything’s Possible follows Kelsa (Eva Reign), a stylish and confident high school senior who is trans. She falls for Khal (Abubakr Ali), her art classmate, and quickly learns that the feelings are mutual. Despite the criticism their relationship may face, the two peas in a pod decide to throw caution to the wind and start a romantic relationship. Will they let judgment and fear get in the way of their love?

Nope

Release Date: July 22 in Theaters

Do you ever have a day when you’re just like “nope”? Written and directed by Jordan Peele, the brilliant mind behind Get Out, comes the simply titled Nope. This sci-fi and horror-infused mystery follows OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer), two siblings who run Haywood Ranch, the only black-owned horse trainers in Hollywood. Their routine lives are interrupted once a UFO with a strong force descends on their small town. What will happen to their family legacy, and will the town be changed forever? The film also stars Steven Yeun, Keith David, Michael Wincott, and Brandon Perea.

DC League of Super-Pets

Release Date: July 29 in Theaters

We all know superheroes Superman and Batman, but what about their Super-Pets? The animated adventure DC League of Super-Pets follows Superman (John Krasinski) and his certified good boy super canine companion Krypto (Dwayne Johnson) who spend their days and nights protecting Metropolis. But when Superman's archenemy Lex Luthor (Marc Maron) unleashes his latest evil plan to take down the Man of Steel, Krypto must form a team of Super-Pets to save his owner. The family movie also features the voices of Kevin Hart, Natasha Lyonne, Vanessa Bayer, Kate McKinnon, Keanu Reeves, and Jameela Jamil.

Vengeance

Release Date: July 29 in Theaters

Everything’s bigger in Texas. Written and directed by B.J. Novak, the western-set comedy thriller Vengeance tells the story of Ben Manalowitz (Novak), a New York based journalist and podcaster who treks over to Texas when he hears that a girl he used to hook up with died from a drug overdose. The more he speaks to the family, the quicker he realizes that she actually might’ve been murdered. Sensing an interesting and potentially fun story to explore, Ben stays in Texas and meets with the family and the locals to create a podcast investigating the mystery behind his ex’s death. The black comedy is Novak’s feature directorial debut and also stars Ashton Kutcher, Dove Cameron, J. Smith Cameron, and Issa Rae.

Honor Society

Release Date: July 29 on Paramount+

An overachiever’s worst nightmare. In the Paramount+ original comedy Honor Society, Mare of Easttown and Spider-Man: Homecoming star Angourie Rice plays Honor, a studious, organized, and ambitious student whose goal since day one of high school has been to get out of high school and into Harvard. When Mr. Calvin (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) tells her that there are three other students competing for the top spot, Honor devises a plan to take down everyone in her way. Her perfect plan gets derailed, however, when she starts to have a crush on her biggest academic threat, Michael (Gaten Matarazzo). Is she able to think her way out of this one?