Nostalgia provides any human being with a satisfying endorphin rush. There's nothing inherently wrong with holding deep admiration for the art and media of one's youth, but the onslaught of nostalgia-based criticism and appreciation has led to unforeseen consequences. For one, everything we complain about regarding the film industry, the onslaught of sequels, remakes, and IP brand extensions, derives from studios cashing in on the incessant desire to fuel our nostalgia.

From a critical perspective, any film, even one that was critically maligned upon release, will have a chance at reclamation with time. Nostalgia is seen through rose-tinted glasses, making a family-friendly blockbuster from roughly 30 years ago, such as Jumanji, feel like a stone-cold masterpiece that critics gravely overlooked at the time. However, in relation to the commodified sequels that the film inspired in 2017 and 2019, one can't help but conclude that blockbusters of the past were more adventurous, innocent in their storytelling, and, above all, simple.

'Jumanji' Definitely Isn't a Perfect Movie

Based on the 1981 book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg, Jumanji follows the hazardous effects unleashed by a century-old supernatural board game on its players. After New Hampshire teen Alan Parrish is sucked into the titular game while playing it in his home, two new kids, Judy (Kirsten Dunst) and Peter Shepherd (Bradley Pierce), find the game in their attic 26 years later. They roll a pair of dice that frees Alan (Robin Williams), now an adult. Along with Sarah (Bonnie Hunt), Alan's childhood friend, they set out to finish the game so that all the carnage and havoc will be resolved. The film was directed by Joe Johnston, a visual effects-savvy filmmaker equipped to produce family-friendly entertainment, who would go on to direct October Sky and Captain America: The First Avenger. While a big hit at the box office, Jumanji received mixed reviews from critics.

Jumanji drew attention, perhaps negatively, for its prevalent use of computer-generated images to render Allsburg's book on the big screen. During the mid-90s, glossy spectacle-driven films looked to cash in on the groundbreaking effects that helped turn Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Jurassic Park into cultural sensations. Supervised by the George Lucas-founded visual effects company, Industrial Light & Magic, Johnston and his crew were pushing the limits of digital technology of the period, and, unfortunately, the primitive nature of the effects is evident. There is no getting around the shoddiness of the CGI in Jumanji, even relative to its era. (For context, Jumanji was released less than a month after Toy Story.) Any deployment of practical effects, which are seamlessly crafted and placed within the story, only makes the viewer wish that all villainous hazards were designed through tangible artistry. The wild animals, in particular, which needed to be fleshed out via CGI, are the most glaring eyesores.

'Jumanji' Thrives With Its Practical Effects

Despite how poorly aged the CGI is, Jumanji's production design is indelibly charming. The valiant attempts, while futile, to produce cutting-edge computer-rendered visuals speak to the magic of movie-making that most blockbusters of today, including its sequels, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level, fail to capture. The pristine shine of the jungle universe in the Jake Kasdan films provides limited bursts of inventiveness. The sincere willingness to adopt new technological innovations invokes the lost innocence of Hollywood as a dream machine factory. For every cheap computer-generated monkey or mosquito that manifests on the screen in Jumanji, there is a practical effect that hearkens back to a time of visual ingenuity that was commonplace in blockbusters.

The most frightening sequence — the sprouting of the carnivorous vines that latch on to Peter — is heightened by the tangible presence of the effect. Anything that could have been feasibly captured with practical effects was done so. Nowadays, the Blues Brothers-esque car wreckage in the discount store and the flood inside the old Parrish home would likely be green-screened and taken care of in post-production. Johnston's Jumanji wasn't afraid to be campy. In a contemporary era that prioritizes winking at the audience to alleviate the silliness of superheroes flying around the screen in costumes, campiness only looks like an even braver tonal choice.

The late Robin Williams' earnest and childlike presence that he brought to family comedies was never more apt than when he played a man whose youth was taken away from him. While action comedies tend to shove the comedy element off to the side, Johnston's film maintains the farcical roots of the story throughout. It helps to have Williams, a performer who could ad-lib his way through any hole in the script, as he injects the movie with a vibrant comedic tone. Because Jumanji is based on a children's book and the story centers around a board game, framing the movie around kids complements the camp aspect. The outlandish jungle-based hazards that emerge out of the game are designed with such broad strokes that they resemble the vast imagination of a child. The modern-day sequels, centered around kids' adult avatars, played by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan inside Jumanji inherently diminish the child-like wonder of playing a supernatural board game.

Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji Movies Lack the Simplicity of the Original

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The most pressing issue with the influx of franchise cinema during the 21st century is not even the redundancy of producing a factory line of commodified sequels from previously existing source material. Rather, it is the overbearing concern with brand management. There is a sanctity towards brands and IP — often stemming from fan pressure — by studios. While the original 1995 film is an adaptation, the final product is a stand-alone story, and refreshingly so. The film never once hints at future sequels or brand extensions.

Trying to refrain from blanket nostalgia, but Jumanji represents a time when movies were just movies and not pieces of content belonging to an extended universe. Indeed, nostalgia is a powerful force, but the juxtaposition between the limited scope of Johnston's film compared to Kasdan's sequels (with a fourth film reportedly in the works), highlights the loss of cinematic innocence at a blockbuster level. For the basic moviegoer in 1995 uninterested in special effects and high-concept-driven films, Jumanji can be embraced as a star vehicle for Robin Williams, an actor practically everyone shares a fondness for.

The 1995 Jumanji should not be mistaken for an exceptional work of art, or even a virtuosic feat of blockbuster filmmaking. It's serviceable family entertainment... the kind of serviceable entertainment designed to be forgotten years later. That is, of course, unless you produce legacy sequels cashing in on the nostalgia of a beloved childhood classic. However, by standing alongside the Joe Johnston film and looking at the many franchises crowding modern Hollywood, both Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level are exposed for overlooking essential elements of the original movie, most notably its innocent, benign, and pure filmmaking.

