New ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Trailer Finds Dwayne Johnson Setting Off on Another Adventure

This holiday season brings a new Star Wars movie, but that’s not all, folks! We’re also getting a Jumanji sequel that promises to take things to The Next Level. And while Jumanji may not be Star Wars, the last film did gross $962 million worldwide, which is nothing to sneeze at no matter what galaxy you’re live in. And now Sony Pictures has released a new Jumanji 2 trailer that amps up the action, because comedy will only take you so far at the box office these days.

Jake Kasdan returns to direct the sequel, which brings back Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan, as well as their younger counterparts Alex Wolff, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman and Morgan Turner. This time around, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover join the cast as Wolff’s cranky grandfather and his cantankerous friend, who take over the respective characters of Dr. Smolder Bravestone (Johnson) and “Mouse” Finbar (Hart). Elsewhere, Nick Jonas returns, Awkwafina joins the cast, and Blain’s character Fridge Johnson takes charge of the Professor (Black), so make no mistake, the Jumanji sequel promises all kinds of jungle-based chaos.

This final trailer shows off the new locations—there’s a desert, and then it appears as though as significant portion of the film takes place in the mountains near some kind of palace. The change in scenery is a nice touch, as is the idea to now find Johnson and Hart playing very different characters, but I have to admit I’m a bit bummed that Jack Black’s isn’t playing a teenage girl again—at least at first. He’s just too good at it not to bring that back.

The first Jumanji got off to a rocky start at the box office in December before really exploding throughout January and beyond, so it’ll be interesting to see if The Next Level gives Star Wars a run for its money (The Rise of Skywalker opens the following weekend, December 20th) or if Jumanji 2 likewise has legs that boost its profile through the slow month of January. We’ll find out soon enough.

Sony will release Jumanji: The Next Level on Dec. 13, 2019, so check out the trailer below followed by a brand new poster.