The Jumanji franchise will continue to expand on the big screen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the next installment in the series will premiere in theaters on December 11, 2026. Director Jake Kasdan is expected to sit behind the camera once again for the adventure that will mark the return of the main cast from the latest movies. Unlike the original movie starring Robin Williams as Alan Parrish, recent stories have been centered around a digital version of Jumanji. The first chapter in the story focused on a board game of the same name that was capable of trapping people in a different dimension.

The last movie in the series, Jumanji: The Next Level, marked the return of Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart as the main avatars of the video game. The characters who play from the real world are Spencer Gilpin (Axel Wolff), Anthony Johnson (Ser'Darius Blane), Bethany Walker (Madison Iseman) and Martha Kaply (Morgan Turner). It's currently unknown if the characters from the real world will return in the upcoming sequel. Cast members for the new Jumanji adventure haven't been confirmed besides the main stars. Plot details connected to the story haven't been revealed at this time, either.

The first Jumanji movie was directed by Joe Johnston, who would go on to work on titles such as Jurassic Park III and Captain America: The First Avenger. The story that established Alan Parrish as someone who had been trapped in the game for decades featured a young Kirsten Dunst as Judy Shepherd. While a sequel to Jumanji had been in development for a long time, the project didn't become a reality until 2017, when Johnson, Black, Gillan and Hart stole the spotlight in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The Gang is Back Together

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

The main cast of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has been very busy, but that won't stop the stars from returning to the dangerous video game full of traps and unknown danger. Dwayne Johnson is about to reprise his role as Maui in both Moana 2 and the live-action version of the first Moana movie Disney is currently working on. And Jack Black will enter a different video game world next year, when the Minecraft adaptation finally hits the big screen. Audiences are only a couple of years away form entering the dangerous world of Jumanji once again.