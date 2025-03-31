It looks like Jack Black is tapping out of the jungle, as the actor has recently cast a worrying air of uncertainty over his return for Jumanji 4. Black first joined the adventure franchise in the 2017 reboot, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, playing Professor Sheldon Oberon, one of the in-game avatars, alongside Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan, ​​​​​​among others. Following the release of the second film of the reboot, Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), fans have expected the core cast to return for the next sequel. However, Black’s recent comments suggest that the lineup for Jumanji 4 could be in for a potential shake-up.

Updates on Jumanji 4 have been few and far between, but fans were given a reason to celebrate when, in late 2024, the sequel was officially slated for a theatrical release on December 11, 2026. With about 20 months to go, some form of production should have been underway, but it appears the project hasn't made much progress, putting its 2026 release in doubt. Also, from Black's comments, it appears the actors have yet to receive a phone call about their involvement in the sequel. In a recent interview with Deadline, Black was asked about his return to the franchise, but his response was a mixture of hope and uncertainty. "Well, we'll see. I hope so," he said. Asked whether filming had begun, Black's response was rather pessimistic, which is understandable, considering how long things are taking to come together. "No. No. I don’t believe that. I’ll believe that when I get to set," he added.

When pressed for more details about whether he knew the film's production timeline, Black responded with a clear "no!" before steering the conversation to his retirement plans, admitting that he tends to approach every project as it were his last. "In fact, my feeling is always, 'I've already done my last film. I'm pretty sure I'm done. I'm pretty sure I'm retired.' I'll let you know if someone pulls me out of retirement, but it's been a great, great ride."

Is Jack Black Really Retiring?