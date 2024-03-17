The Big Picture Jumanji 4 is still in the works according to Karen Gillan.

The star-studded cast's busy schedules is the primary factor in the delays behind the next installment.

All three Jumanji movies are available to stream on Hulu.

Jumanji fans get your dice and controllers out, as actor Kairen Gillan confirms that the much-awaited fourth part of the fan-favorite franchise is still in the works. Ever since director Jake Kasdan confirmed the next installment in March 2020 fans have been waiting with baited breath for further updates for the Dwayne Johnson-led adventure feature. In a recent interview with THR, the actor confirmed it's still happening it's just "a matter of when.”

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle rebooted the 1995 classic film starring Robin Williams for a new generation. Following its success, a sequel was released in 2019, Jumanji: The Next Level that left fans with an amazing mid-credit tease. However, in the past few years, there have been no substantial updates. Now, finally, Gillan opened up saying:

“I’m sure it’s tricky to wrangle everyone’s schedules, but I haven’t heard anything about it other than the fact that we will be doing it at some point. So, we’re all so enthusiastic about it. We all love working on those films, and it’s just a matter of when.”

The 'Jumanji' Franchise Is Filled With Talented Actors

It is understandable, given 2023’s historic strikes, that the development of the Jumanji 4 would have seen a delay. With Gillan confirming it's still happening, hopefully, we'll see further updates soon. The movie has a stellar star cast including Johnson as Dr. Xander, who is currently busy with Disney’s live-action Moana, where along with producing, he’ll be returning to play the legendary Maui. He was last seen in his superhero debut with DC’s Black Adam. Speaking of superheroes, Gillian was last seen in MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which was one of 2023's best offerings in the superhero genre. She’ll be next seen in Adam Cooper’s thriller Sleeping Dogs, starring alongside Russell Crowe and Marton Csokas.

The cast also includes Jack Black, who is currently riding high on the success of Kung Fu Panda 4. In the last year, Black also delivered a knockout performance in The Super Mario Bros, where he played the antagonist Browser. Also, in the feature is Kevin Hart, who will be next seen in Borderlands starring alongside Black, who plays the robot Claptrap, Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Greenblatt, and more. Certainly, it’ll take a minute to get all these busy stars together.

