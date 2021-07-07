Come on, Sony! That 'Next Level' mid-credits tease was too good to keep us waiting.

Jumanji is a massive franchise for Sony Pictures. Despite some skepticism going into the release of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, 22 years after the release of the beloved classic, the new iteration proved to be a delightful video game spin on the board game featuring a phenomenal cast including Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan.

Welcome to the Jungle accumulated over $960 million worldwide, essentially making another sequel an absolute must. That sequel, 2019’s The Next Level, marked yet another quality film for the franchise and also brought a mighty impressive sum to the bank - a grand total of $800 million at the global box office. When something like that happens, you absolutely have to green light another film, right? One would think, but Sony doesn’t appear to be making any moves with Jumanji 4 at the moment.

While on Collider Ladies Night in celebration of her upcoming Netflix release Gunpowder Milkshake, Gillan offered a status update on the next Jumanji film:

“I actually don’t know anything about the next one. Nobody has spoken to me, so I think - I don’t know. I assume they’ll make one and I don’t know how they’re gonna tackle that. But I hope they make another one because it’s so much fun.”

Even though Jumanji 4 isn’t in the near future for Gillan, don’t lose hope! Again, this is a hugely successful series with a lot of very busy stars. It’d make sense to assume that their jam packed schedules need to clear a bit before putting Jumanji back on the line-up. Plus, given how COVID-19 impacted production schedules throughout the industry, one could also assume that could have something do to with slower turnarounds on sequels to very popular films.

I for one still have very high hopes we’ll see another Jumanji movie down the line and given where that third film left off, a new installment would be oozing with creative potential. Just in case you need a little refresher, Jumanji: The Next Level ends with Spencer’s mother (Marin Hinkle) having a repairman (Lamorne Morris) come to the house. While in the basement, this repairmen spots the game console, moves towards it and then we cut to ostriches running by Nora’s cafe. So whereas Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level suck Spencer (Alex Wolff) and his friends into the game, it seems as though the next movie might take a cue from the 1995 original and unleash the contents of the game on the real world.

If you're eager to hear more from Gillan on Gunpowder Milkshake, her run in the MCU as Nebula and more, stay tuned because we'll have her full episode of Collider Ladies Night for you soon!

