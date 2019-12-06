Watch: ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Cast Body Swaps with the Film Crew

0

As a diehard 1995 Jumanji fan, when news broke that Sony was developing a sequel, I was skeptical. That trepidation only increased when I first found out that the studio was doing away with the classic board game in favor of taking a more modern approach – a video game. Turns out though, that switch is what gave the concept a second wind and a whole lot of franchise potential.

As we saw in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, when Spencer (Alex Wolff) and his friends are sucked into the Jumanji video game, they become the game’s avatars. The concept is body swap gold! Dwayne Johnson is challenged to play a high school outcast, Kevin Hart is the jock, Karen Gillan is a kickass avatar being controlled by Spencer’s super quiet and shy crush, and Jack Black is the school’s Queen Bee. Back in 2017 the scenario proved to be a highly entertaining acting challenge with loads of box office potential, and now director Jake Kasdan is making the most of that concept again with a new installment, Jumanji: The Next Level. Not only is the whole gang from the last movie back for more, but this time, Kasdan and his team kick the role-swapping up a big notch by adding Danny DeVito, Danny Glover and Awkwafina to the equation.

Given the high appeal of the role-swap narrative, we figured, why not continue the fun at the Jumanji: The Next Level junket? We asked Johnson, Hart, Gillan, Black, DeVito, Glover and Awkwafina which Jumanji: The Next Level crew member they’d like to swap bodies with so that they can learn more about that individual’s craft. You can catch their answers in the video at the top of this article. And be sure to keep an eye out for even more with the Jumanji cast leading up to the film’s December 13th nationwide release. We’ll also have full interviews with Kasdan and producers Hiram Garcia and Matt Tolmach.

