‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Digital and Blu-ray Clip Reveals Weta’s Visual Effects Wizardry

You know what I really needed in my life today? Jumanji: The Next Level. Like many, I’ve been in the middle of a digital binge watch craze since social distancing became a nationwide must. I’ve watched a good handful of horror movies and dramas, but you know what I really needed today to snap me out of the COVID-19 blues for a bit? A delightful action romp, and if that’s something you think you might need right now too, I can’t recommend Jumanji: The Next Level enough.

The beginning of the movie puts the spotlight on Alex Wolff‘s Spencer. He’s having a tough time adjusting to life after high school even though his good friends Martha (Morgan Turner), Bethany (Madison Iseman) and Fridge (Ser’Darius Blain) seem to be flourishing. Spencer longs for the confidence he had while playing Dr. Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson) so while home for holiday break, he decides to do the unthinkable, boot up the Jumanji game and dive back in. When his friends realize what he’s done, they go in after him but this time around, they get some unexpected company – Spencer’s grandfather Eddie (Danny DeVito) and his friend Milo (Danny Glover).

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level are both body-swap delights. I could truly watch endless adventures of Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and now Awkwafina getting creative and seemingly having a blast trying to channel their “real world” counterparts. The calmer dialogue-driven scenes are all comedy gold, but another extremely impressive quality of The Next Level is how well woven that comedy is into the CG and creature-heavy action sequences. Pair that charm with the top notch work delivered by WETA and you’ve really got the complete package – a highly entertaining adventure with an abundance of laughs and very effective thrills that will no doubt help you take your mind off the state of the world for a moment.

With Jumanji: The Next Level now available on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD, we got our hands on an exclusive clip from one of the special features. Give the video at the top of this article a watch to get a peek at the behind-the-scenes achievements that helped create the Mandrill bridge scene!

