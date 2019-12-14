Watch: Dwayne Johnson, Danny DeVito and the Cast of ‘Jumanji’ Play “Would You Rather”

0

It’s time for a brand new round of Collider’s “Would You Rather!” This time we’re playing with the cast of the new Jumanji movie. In Jumanji: The Next Level, Spencer (Alex Wolff) is off at college, but things aren’t going very well. He’s having a tough time adjusting, things aren’t quite working out with Martha (Morgan Turner), and he longs for the strength and confidence he had in the game as Dr. Smolder Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson). Rather than meet up with Martha, Fridge (Ser’Darius Blain) and Bethany (Madison Iseman) when he’s home for the holiday break as planned, Spencer opts to boot the game back up. The thing is, this time, a glitch pulls in more players than they expect.

While in Cabo San Lucas for the Jumanji: The Next Level press day in November, we got the chance to sit down with Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Awkwafina, Danny Glover and Danny DeVito to do a little body swapping and also to play some “Would You Rather.” Check out the video at the top of this article to find out if the gang would rather mess up every take themselves or have someone else mess up their best take, have to fake sneeze or fake vomit in a scene, have to run a lot or eat a lot in a scene, and so much more. Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters nationwide on December 13th.

