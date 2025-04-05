There's a lot of anticipation for this weekend's A Minecraft Movie, especially from the millions and millions of younger folk, who have played the Mojang Studios "sandbox game," which first came to prominence in 2011. The new movie stars Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), and Jennifer Coolidge, and is directed by Jared Hess, who is best known for directing Napoleon Dynamite. Once people see the movie, they might start realizing there are aspects to the story that are quite familiar, and there's a darn good reason for that.

A little over seven years ago, Sony Pictures released Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, a new take on a 1995 family adventure-comedy starring Robin Williams that played with the idea of a fictional console video game and what happens when a group of kids finds it and plug it in. In that case, four kids find themselves in a jungle-based game in which they're among adult avatars who are constantly being put into perilous situations. That movie also starred Jack Black, teaming him with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan. Much of the humor in the film came from taking a concept introduced in movies like Tom Hanks' Big and combining that with a fish-out-of-water comedy for absolutely hilarious results.

No One Even Realized How Great a 'Jumanji' Reboot Could Be Back in 2017

The idea of remaking Jumanji first came up in 2012, and at the time, that was all that was out there. The 1995 Robin Williams movie certainly had its fans, and it eventually made decent money in theaters, but no one was exactly clamoring for the concept of a board game coming to life to be revisited. And yet, at the time, Johnson and Hart had become quite a formidable comedy team, having already starred together in the hit action-comedy, Central Intelligence. The always-funny Jack Black was a welcome comedic addition into the mix, while Karen Gillan, fresh off stints on Doctor Who and Guardians of the Galaxy, would prove to be a pleasant surprise since her previous roles weren't exactly high comedy.

Once the first teaser trailer for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle dropped, it became much more apparent what they were going for, as the reboot was swapping the board game for a video game. Although the movie, directed by Jake Kasdan (Bad Teacher), offered a lot of surprises in terms of what could be done when you place impressionable kids into adult bodies, and then throw them into crazy and dangerous situations. Welcome to the Jungle was generally well received both by critics and moviegoers, which showed that Sony had a strong formula for future video game movies. Warner Bros. probably saw that success and followed suit by borrowing from the basic premise of Jumanji for its own A Minecraft Movie.

The Makers of ‘A Minecraft Movie’ Knew Exactly What They Were Doing in Aping ‘Jumanji'