It's unfortunately about time for Hulu subscribers to say goodbye to the jungle. December 31 will see the departure of a large collection of films from the streamer's catalog, with one of them being the Dwayne Johnson-led Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle directed by Jake Kasdan. The 2017 fantasy adventure comedy marked a return to the franchise based on children's author Chris Van Allsburg's books for the first time since 2005's Zathura: A Space Adventure and became an immediate hit with a $962.5 million box office and widespread praise from both critics and audiences. Standing as one of the best performances of The Rock's film career, it also pairs him with some big-name comedic talent in Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle directly connects to the 1995 Jumanji movie that started it all, taking place years later after the titular board game was transformed into a game cartridge. Four teenagers stumble upon an old game system with the cartridge and are literally sucked into the jungle as the explorer characters they pick. With only three lives to their name, they have to survive all the dangers that surround them to find a way back to the real world. Along their journey, they encounter another player (Nick Jonas) who was transported into the game and learn to work together to overcome their weaknesses as they unravel the mysteries the game still holds.

Johnson starred as Dr. Xander "Smolder" Bravestone, the player character of Alex Wolffe's Spencer, with Black, Hart, and Gillan playing the avatars of Madison Iseman, Ser'Darius Blain, and Morgan Turner respectively. Also among the star-studded group are Rhys Darby, Bobby Cannavale, and Nick Jonas, with an uncredited appearance by Colin Hanks. The story was developed by Spider-Man: No Way Home co-writer Chris McKenna, who also penned the original screenplay with regular partner Erik Sommers, while Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg were brought in for rewrites. Together, the team created a bombastic jungle epic that scored a Certified Fresh 77% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes with an even better 87% audience score.

What's Next for the 'Jumanji' Franchise?

Close

The trio of Kasdan, Pinkner, and Rosenberg, along with the main four stars, reunited for the 2019 sequel Jumanji: The Next Level which earned similar praise and a similarly massive box office haul. However, the jungle had been mostly silent until recently. Though a third film starring Johnson, Black, Hart, and Gillan had been in early development as far back as March 2020, scheduling conflicts ultimately kept work from getting a definitive plan hammered out until this October. The yet-untitled film is now set to hit theaters on December 11, 2026, and will close out the modern trilogy, but little else is known about where it will head from here.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will remain on Hulu until December 31. Stay tuned here at Collider for the latest on everything coming to streaming.

Your changes have been saved Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Four teenagers are sucked into a magical video game, and the only way they can escape is to work together to finish the game. Release Date December 20, 2017 Director Jake Kasdan Cast Dwayne Johnson , Karen Gillan , Kevin Hart , Jack Black Runtime 119 minutes Main Genre Adventure

Watch on Hulu