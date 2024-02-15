The Big Picture "Jumped the shark" is a phrase that describes the decline in quality of a TV series that was once beloved by viewers.

The origin of the phrase comes from an episode of Happy Days where the character Fonzie jumps over a shark.

Fonzie jumping the shark may not have been the actual moment when Happy Days started to decline, but it became synonymous with the concept of a turning point in a TV series.

"Jumped the shark." Know what it means? It's an odd phrase, to be sure, yet has nothing to do with Jaws, as one might expect. Would it help to know that the phrase is specifically associated with television series? No? Okay, well, in a nutshell (another odd phrase, one that has nothing to do with being in a nutshell), "jumped the shark" refers to a turning point in the life of a television series, where the series goes from being a beloved series with a healthy degree of quality to a decline in the quality and its connection with its viewers. More simply, it's the moment a television series goes from not sucking to outright sucking. It heralds back to a Season 5 episode of Happy Days — an episode that features, you guessed it, a jump over a shark.

Happy Days Release Date January 15, 1974 Creator Gary Marshall Cast Henry Winkler , Marion Ross , Tom Bosley , Anson Williams , Don Most , Scott Baio , Ted McGinley Main Genre Sitcom Seasons 11

The Fonz Was the First to Jump the Shark on 'Happy Days'

Season 5 of Happy Days begins with a three-episode storyline called "Hollywood." On their way through Milwaukee, the limousine that a pair of Hollywood talent scouts are in breaks down. They enter Arnold's, looking for a mechanic. That mechanic happens to be one Arthur "the Fonz" Fonzarelli (Henry Winkler), or, as the scouts suggest, "the next James Dean." They invite Fonzie to Hollywood for a film audition, and Fonzie in turn invites Potsie (Anson Williams), Ralph (Donny Most), and the Cunningham family to come along for the ride.

On the beach, Richie (Ron Howard) trips and lands on Nancy (Talia Balsam), an oceanography major at UCLA. Her cousin Harold, aka "the California Kid" (James Daughton), returns from water-skiing and is immediately at odds with Fonzie. After exchanging words, the California Kid suggests a contest: water-skiing the slalom course (the Fonz may not have been a water-skier, but Winkler was, saying, "I did all the waterskiing for the jump, except for the jump."). Oh, and as a casual aside, some guys mention that a live shark has been caught and is in a pen.

Putting the challenge aside, Richie and Fonzie head to the screen test. Fonzie is nervous, especially as he sees other James Dean hopefuls walk in. Richie does the lines with Fonzie, but despite both impressing the director, only Richie is offered a contract, if he's interested. A disappointed Fonzie still has a challenge to meet, though, and both the Kid and Fonzie complete the course in 20 seconds. Unsatisfied with the draw, the California Kid challenges the Fonz to jump over the shark, the one so conveniently captured and in a pen, from a ramp. Fonzie accepts the challenge, telling Richie that he has to meet the Kid's bluff, unwilling to return to Milwaukee with two failures under his belt. The California Kid makes his attempt first, but bails out at the last moment. Fonzie won't quite and gets ready for the jump. With Richie driving the boat, Fonzie hits the ramp, falls into the pen and is immediately devoured by the shark, with only pieces of his iconic leather jacket hanging out of the shark's mouth all that remains of the Fonz. Nah, he successfully jumps the shark. Go figure.

When Did "Jumped the Shark" Become a Part of Pop Culture Lexicon?

How the episode came to be the genesis of the well-used idiom hearkens back to 1987. Jon Hein, a student at the University of Michigan, sat around one night, drinking beer with his roommates. The conversation turned to classic TV shows, and someone in the room asked, "What was the precise moment you knew it was downhill for your favorite show?" One offered The Flintstones, when the Great Gazoo (Harvey Korman) first appeared. Another suggested that The Love Boat began sinking with the arrival of Vicki (Jill Whelan), Captain Stubing's (Gavin MacLeod) daughter. Sean Connolly had the final word when he said, "That's easy: It was when Fonzie jumped the shark." The classmates began using the phrase for everything that happened in their lives, and 10 years later, when Hein was preparing to teach a class on building an HTML website, he recalled their conversation that fateful night and built a website around it, the now-defunct jumptheshark.com. The phrase and the website exploded, and the rest, as they say, is history.

What's funny about the origin of the phrase is that Fonzie jumping the shark isn't even the moment Happy Days started to go downhill. It wasn't even the most outlandish episode that season, with the 22nd episode introducing Mork from Ork (Robin Williams) in "My Favorite Orkan." Fred Fox Jr., who wrote the "jump the shark" episode, gives a reasonable argument to the Los Angeles Times for why Happy Days didn't jump the shark when it jumped the shark: "It was the 91st episode and the fifth season. If this was really the beginning of a downward spiral, why did the show stay on the air for six more seasons and shoot an additional 164 episodes? Why did we rank among the Top 25 in five of those six seasons?" The Guardian suggests that the "jump the shark" moment lies with "My Favorite Orkan," while others contend it is when Richie was written out of the show at the end of Season 7. Winkler, for his part, addressed his role in the creation of the idiom in an interview with the previously cited Yahoo Entertainment: "I am one of the only actors in the world who has jumped the shark twice. "Once on Arrested Development and once, of course, the original on Happy Days. I'm very proud — very proud."

There Are Other Versions of "Jumped the Shark"

Close

"Jumped the shark" is so ingrained in the public lexicon that it would be unfathomable to imagine that anyone couldn't think of at least one example. Cousin Oliver (Robbie Rist) joining the cast of The Brady Bunch (that casting resulted in the phrase "Cousin Oliver Syndrome", which happens to be a common "jump the shark" moment in any series). Felicity (Keri Russell) and her short haircut that debuted in Season 2 of Felicity (an unfair assessment, but one all the same). When the Clampetts leave Beverly Hills for New York City in Season 8 of the suddenly-made-awkward-name The Beverly Hillbillies. The much-reviled final season of Game of Thrones, or the departure of Michael Scott (Steve Carell) in The Office (although some point to Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam's (Jenna Fischer) wedding). The list goes on and on.

The success of "jumped the shark" led to the creation of two related idioms. "Nuked the fridge" is the movie franchise equivalent of "jumped the shark," the moment when a film series goes from Oscar to Razzie. The phrase stems from a scene in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, where everyone's favorite archaeologist, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), avoids being killed by a nuclear explosion by placing himself inside a lead-lined refrigerator. Although some have posited that there's a reason why that worked that hails back to the events of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, "nuked the fridge" has grown, much like its cousin. Examples include the Die Hard franchise and its 2013 entry A Good Day to Die Hard, or Tobey Maguire's emo Peter Parker dance/look thing in Spider-Man 3. Ponder this: the Jaws franchise "nuked the fridge" with Jaws: The Revenge, but didn't "jump the shark." Discuss.

The second idiom, "growing the beard," has not hit the same level of fame as the other two. Urban Dictionary defines "grow the beard" as being the opposite of "jump the shark," the moment when a bad show becomes a good show. The official Star Trek website, startrek.com, confirms that the phrase stems from Star Trek: The Next Generation, where the show's marked improvement in Season 2 coincided with Commander Riker (Jonathan Frakes) sporting a beard. A good example is Parks and Recreation, which, like Star Trek: TNG, improved significantly in its second season.

Happy Days is available to stream in the U.S. on Prime Video

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO