CBS is turning to the world of comic strips for a new comedy series. JumpStart, the long-running strip from Rob Armstrong about a Black family living in Philadelphia, is being adapted to series at the network as a multi-camera comedy with Wayne Conley (The Best Man) writing, per Deadline. Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment is producing the sitcom in collaboration with CBS Studios.

Since 1989, JumpStart has chronicled the lives of Joe and Marcy Cobb along with their four kids as they get by in Philadelphia. Joe spends his days as a cop alongside his grumpy and grizzled partner Crunchy while Mary works as a nurse. Together, they do their best to be the cool, hip parents for their kids while still passing on old-school values, often to comedic results. The general premise revolves around the young couple balancing their burgeoning careers while taking care of their children, though one thing is always clear - no sacrifice is too great to ensure the kids live a good life.

Conley is also set to executive produce the series alongside Kaplin and Melanie Frankel of Kapital and Armstrong's producer Bridget McMeel through her banner Andrews McMeel Entertainment. McMeel is attached as a producer on a number of comic strip-based projects, including Netflix's recent Marmaduke film, Hulu's Big Nate series, and the upcoming Garfield starring Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson. Armstrong will serve as a co-executive producer while Jessie Abbott acts as creative executive for Kapital.

JumpStart has long been a target to bring to television screens. Armstrong, along with McMeel, was originally set to bring the comic to life as a single-camera comedy over on FOX with Kapital in 2014, though it never came to fruition for one reason or another. It would've seen Kaplan and Armstrong co-write alongside Andrew Orenstein. With this, Kapital is continuing its trend of revisiting old shows that originally didn't pan out. One other such show that got a second look, American Auto, was recently renewed for a second season at NBC.

Conley, now set to take the writing reins, has a solid lineup of production credits ranging from Peacock's The Best Man to the acclaimed drama Greenleaf, which he also has a writing credit for an episode of. He has a good amount of experience writing for comedy too, previously working on the classic sitcom Kenan & Kel and All That. He can also count Queen Sugar, King's Ransom, Austin & Ally, and Cousins for Life among his other writing gigs.

We'll have more information on JumpStart as it comes out. It won't be the only Kapital sitcom at CBS as The Neighborhood, which is going into its fifth season, is under the same banner.