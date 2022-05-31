Summer is here, folks! And there are plenty of movies to get excited about. Fans of body horror, rejoice, because David Cronenberg’s back with Viggo Mortensen for the futuristic horror film Crimes of the Future. Dinosaurs are roaming freely in Jurassic World Dominion, the final installment in the dino-franchise, and we’re getting an origin story for the astronaut that inspired the toy Buzz Lightyear in the aptly titled Lightyear. Cooper Raiff’s Sundance Film Festival hit Cha Cha Real Smooth starring Raiff, Dakota Johnson and Leslie Mann slides over to AppleTV+, Adam Sandler’s sports drama Hustle hits Netflix, and Joel Kim Booster’s comedy Fire Island and the Emma Thompson sex-positive film Good Luck to You, Leo Grande both land at Hulu. Plus, Chris Hemsworth unleashes his American accent in the freaky crime film Spiderhead.

Grab your popcorn and put fresh batteries in your remote! Let’s take a closer look at what movies will be hitting the big and small screens in June.

Crimes of the Future

Release Date: June 3 in Theaters

Release Date: June 3 in Theaters

When it comes to body horror, just leave all the work to David Cronenberg. The latest creation from the man behind projects including The Fly and Maps to the Stars is Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future, which, despite sharing the same name with his 1970 film, is not considered a remake. Crimes of the Future, a twisty blend of sci-fi and horror, follows Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), a performance artist who “publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances.” He and his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux) try to adapt to this futuristic, contrived environment, and realize it might be even more complicated than they once thought. The film, which also stars Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart, is set to premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Benediction

Release Date: June 3 in Theaters

Release Date: June 3 in Theaters

How does war impact art? Written and directed by Terence Davies, Benediction tells the true story of Siegfried Sassoon (Jack Lowden), a brilliant World WarI poet who, following his experience on the battlefield, struggles to support the government as it continues the war effort. In addition to navigating his political views, he’s secretly navigating his own sexuality, seeking salvation, and grappling with society’s expectations. The film, which was an Official Selection in the Toronto International Film Festival, takes the audience on a journey through Siegfried’s life as a young soldier to life as an older man (played by actor Peter Capaldi).

Fire Island

Release Date: June 3 on Hulu

Release Date: June 3 on Hulu

A modern spin on an old classic. Directed by Andrew Ahn and written by actor and stand-up comedian Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island is a (very) loose adaptation of Pride and Prejudice that follows Noah (Booster) and Howie (Bowen Yang), two best friends who embark on their annual summer vacation extravaganza to Fire Island, a known hotspot for the LGBTQ+ community. Noah and Howie reunite with their friends of over 10 years for a week of parties, laughs, and love. And, of course, rosé.

Watcher

Release Date: June 3 in Theaters

Release Date: June 3 in Theaters

Is someone watching you? Directed by Chloe Okuno and written by Zack Ford, the eerie thriller Watcher follows Julie (Maika Monroe), who’s adjusting to her new life in Bucharest with her boyfriend Francis (Karl Glusman). Things take a turn once she notices that a man across the street makes a habit of watching her through his window. When a neighbor is murdered, Julie begins to suspect that she might be next. Will she be able to convince those around her that this watcher must be stopped?

Jurassic World Dominion

Release Date: June 10 in Theaters

Release Date: June 10 in Theaters

Run! Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World Dominion is the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy and sixth overall film in the Jurassic Park franchise. This climactic ending to the dino-saga takes place four years after Isla Nublar, the location of the original Jurassic Park film, was destroyed. Humans and dinosaurs coexist in this dangerous new world, and as expected, something is bound to go awry. How are humans possibly supposed to survive when the top of the food chain continues to hunt them down? Maybe Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) need some help. After roughly 30 years, Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Alan Grant (Sam Neill) reunite to (hopefully) contain the beasts.

Hustle

Watch the ‘Hustle’ Trailer

Release Date: June 10 on Netflix and in Select Theaters

It wouldn’t be a movie guide without a new Adam Sandler Netflix project. Directed by Jeremiah Zagar, the basketball drama Hustle follows Stanley Sugarman (Sandler), a hardworking NBA recruiter who’s had a bit of a dry spell. During a trip to Spain, Stanley meets Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangomez), a magnificent streetball player that he thinks could be an NBA star. Feeling the pressure from his boss, Stanley puts his career on the line to get Bo ready to join the professional players. The film also stars Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, and Queen Latifah.

Father of the Bride

Release Date: June 16 on HBO Max

Release Date: June 16 on HBO Max

Ah, the joys of family. In this modern version of the Steve Martin classic of the same name, Father of the Bride tells the story of Billy (Andy Garcia), a devoted dad who’s trying to keep his marriage to Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) from falling apart. When their oldest daughter Sofia (Adria Arjona) comes home and announces her engagement and plans to move to Mexico, Billy must do his best to keep his calm and plan a wedding that’s sure to satisfy his complicated family. What could possibly go wrong?

Lightyear

Release Date: June 17 in Theaters

Release Date: June 17 in Theaters

Buzz is back in the latest Disney Pixar animated adventure. Directed by Angus MacLane and based on the original characters created by Jason Headley and John Lasseter, Lightyear is the origin story of the astronaut that inspired the toy we know in love in the Toy Story movies. This tale features a desperate Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans) stuck on a planet 4.2 million light years from Earth. With the help of his commander Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba) and his crew of misfits, he embarks on a daring mission to defeat the alien threat known as Zurgs and return safely home. The voice cast also features James Brolin, Keke Palmer, and Taika Waititi. To infinity, and beyond!

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Release Date: June 17 on Hulu

Release Date: June 17 on Hulu

Well, this isn’t your average to-do list. Directed by Sophie Hyde and written by Katy Brand, the heartfelt Sundance Film Festival Official Selection Good Luck to You, Leo Grande stars Oscar winner Emma Thompson as Nancy Stokes, a widow who realizes she’s gone through life with little excitement and no adventure—sexual or otherwise. In the hopes of remedying her situation, she hires Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack) a young, nonjudgmental, and charismatic sex worker who hopes to gracefully take Nancy through her sexual checklist.

Official Competition

Release Date: June 17 in Theaters

Release Date: June 17 in Theaters

Let’s make a movie. Written and directed by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, the delightfully silly and sharply written film Official Competition stars Penélope Cruz as Lola Cuevas, a highly regarded filmmaker who’s hired by wealthy businessman Humberto Suárez (José Luis Gómez), to fund a movie that stars very famous people and is guaranteed to be a hit. Lola casts Félix Rivero (Antonio Banderas), a world famous movie star to act alongside Oscar Martinez (Iván Torres), a much more sophisticated, serious actor dedicated to his craft. The three strong personalities attempt to please Humberto while also doing their best to not go completely crazy. Official Competition was nominated for the Golden Lion award for Best Film at the Venice Film Festival.

Spiderhead

Release Date: June 17 on Netflix

Release Date: June 17 on Netflix

Do you acknowledge? Directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the Netflix crime dramedy Spiderhead follows two Spiderhead Penitentiary inmates (Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett) who volunteer to take part in a medical trial in an effort to get their sentences shortened. The facility is run by the bright-eyed, optimistic, and charming Mr. Absenti (Chris Hemsworth), a researcher determined to perfect his experiments with the help of his willing subjects. The drugs, however, cause the inmates to question what’s real and wonder what the center might be hiding. The film is based on critically acclaimed author George Saunder’s short story for The New Yorker, “Escape From Spiderhead.”

Cha Cha Real Smooth

Release Date: June 17 on AppleTV+

Release Date: June 17 on AppleTV+

Wanna dance? The Sundance Film Festival Audience Award winner and Grand Jury Prize nominee Cha Cha Real Smooth tackles the harsh reality of life post-college. Written and directed by Cooper Raiff, this film follows Andrew (Raiff), who, upon college graduation, is searching for purpose in his life, because his job at the fast food place isn’t cutting it. While working as a bar and bat mitzvah party host, he meets Domino (Dakota Johnson) and her daughter Lola (Vanessa Burghardt), two people who initially aren’t interested in being his friend. The three spend more time together off the dance floor, however, discovering more about themselves in the process.

Elvis

Release Date: June 24 in Theaters

Release Date: June 24 in Theaters

His hips don’t lie. From Baz Luhrman, the man behind projects including Moulin Rouge! and The Great Gatsby, comes Elvis, the movie about rock and roll sensation Elvis Presley. This music biopic stars Austin Butler in the titular role navigating the massive ups and downs as he goes from an unknown artist to the most known person in the world. On Elvis’ unimaginable journey is Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), his longtime manager, who, like Elvis, struggles with the changing cultural landscape and pressures of fame.

The Black Phone

Release Date: June 24 in Theaters

Release Date: June 24 in Theaters

Would you like to see a magic trick? After several delays, the latest Blumhouse Productions film The Black Phone is finally hitting the big screen. Based on Joe Hill’s short story of the same name, this horror movie follows 13-year-old Finney Shaw (Mason Thames), the latest victim of The Grabber (Ethan Hawke), a serial killer who poses as a magician to ensnare the children he preys on. Things become increasingly complicated once Finney receives phone calls from a disconnected phone from people claiming to be the Grabber’s previous victims. Will Finney be able to slip from the Grabber’s bloody grip?

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Release Date: June 24 in Theaters

Release Date: June 24 in Theaters

It’s a shell! With shoes! Directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is a splendid, heartwarming, wholesome film following Marcel (Jenny Slate), a one-eyed mollusk shell who lives a cozy life with his grandma Connie (Isabella Rossellini) and their pet lint Alan watching 60 Minutes and enjoying the garden. Their lives take an adventurous turn once an Airbnb guest finds them and creates short documentaries about their lives. With the help of his newfound fame, Marcel decides to embark on a journey to find his long-lost family. This film is based on the short film of the same name, which was an Official Selection in the Sundance Film Festival in 2011.

Flux Gourmet

Release Date: June 24

Release Date: June 24

Anybody hungry? Written and directed by Peter Strickland, the wonderfully strange horror dramedy Flux Gourmet follows a tight-knight group of creators who specialize in performance art with sound through food. Their weird world turns upside down once they decide to let an outsider in to inquire about their strange occupation. The quirky film, which stars Gwendoline Christie, Asa Butterfield, Fatma Mohamed, Richard Bremmer, and Leo Bill, examines the messy world of ego in entertainment and explores art, food, and farts.

