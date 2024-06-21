The Big Picture June Squibb's standout performance in Nebraska as Kate Grant propelled her to fame in her mid-80s.

Director Alexander Payne initially didn't consider Squibb for the role but knew she was perfect after seeing her audition tape.

Squibb's character in Nebraska is a scene-stealer, thanks to her unfiltered, humorous, yet warm and endearing personality.

Actress June Squibb was 84 years old when she landed her breakout Hollywood role in Nebraska. In a film primarily about a father and son relationship, she gives a standout performance as family matriarch Kate Grant, the unfiltered, foul-mouthed wife of Bruce Dern’s dementia-suffering alcoholic character, Woody Grant. Playing alongside veteran actor Bruce Dern, and SNL alum Will Forte in his first major dramatic role, it was still Squibb who stood out from the pack, cutting through with her confident acerbic delivery.

Shot in black and white, Nebraska tells the story of Woody (Dern), who travels from Montana to Nebraska with his estranged son David (Forte), to claim the million-dollar sweepstakes prize he believes he’s won. On their way, they visit the small town where Woody grew up, and the family’s past is revisited. Director Alexander Payne didn’t initially consider Squibb for the role of Kate Grant, even after having worked with her on his 2002 film, About Schmidt. He eventually asked her for an audition tape, and the rest is history. Her performance in Nebraska not only propelled her to fame in her mid-80s, but she also received a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination, solidifying her career as a bonafide movie star.

From Stage to Screen, June Squibb Has Done It All

June Squibb’s career had already spanned 60 years by the time she found fame in Nebraska. With a background primarily in theater, musicals, and as a character actor, she has also had a number of small roles in television and film. Her first break was in the off-Broadway play, 1958's The Boy Friend, followed by her Broadway debut in the original production of the musical Gypsy in 1959, as the role of Electra, alongside star Ethel Merman. When not on Broadway, she performed on road tours, cruise ships, and USO tours.

Squibb eventually wanted to do more dramatic work, so she retired from musical theater. She didn’t make her film debut until she was 60, in Woody Allen’s Alice. She uprooted herself from New York to Los Angeles, and the work came flooding in. Her many television appearances include Ghost Whisperer, Judging Amy, and the soap opera The Young and the Restless. She continued to get numerous small roles in film and television, until About Schmidt came along and put her on a new path, which would forever change her career.

June Squibb Wasn’t Alexander Payne’s First Choice for Nebraska

The script for Nebraska first came to June Squibb when her good friend Margo Martindale sent it to her. “Margot sent me the script, and said, ‘Alexander sent me something, and I’m not old enough for it and not right, and you’re perfect',” says Squibb. She first came to Payne’s attention when he cast her in About Schmidt, as Jack Nicholson’s wife who unexpectedly dies. The director didn’t immediately think of Squibb for the role of Kate in Nebraska, but after a fruitless casting search, Payne asked Squibb to submit an audition tape. “He didn’t think I was right for it, because he saw me as the little lady from About Schmidt. Too sweet. My agent made a lot of calls, but it was always ‘June’s not right for this’,” she explains. For the audition tape, she was asked to perform the iconic cemetery scene. She recorded herself performing two versions of Kate, to show Payne that she had the versatility to approach the character in different ways. A minute into watching the tape, he immediately knew that she was perfect for the part.

“She sent an audition tape presenting this woman in two different ways,” explains Payne. “One as the harridan which you see, which is funny, and another in a more frank and down-to-earth way, which was not. June knew to say I can do it this way and I can do it that way.” After casting was complete, Payne asked Squibb, Dern, and Forte to meet in the actual state of Nebraska, to get to know each other and develop their chemistry before filming started. “I think it did help us because we did get to know each other, and that I think is a large part of what happened on screen,” says Squibb.

June Squibb Steals the Scene

The rapport between the actors is one reason why June Squibb’s performance in Nebraska is such a success. But what makes the character of Kate so fresh, is that she has no filter. “When you read the script, I mean, she’s just a gem, she truly is a gem,” says Squibb. Because she does have all of these layers and colors to her, and she lets them all out.” Nebraska’s cemetery scene in particular is a standout of Squibb’s masterful delivery — as she takes her son (Forte) through the graves of deceased family members, she finely balances touching eulogies with wise cracks, framing it as truth-telling. Such as when she delivers the line, ” There's Woody's little sister, Rose. She was only nineteen when she was killed in a car wreck near Wausa. What a whore!” She even manages to flash the grave of a former suitor, somehow with as much sincerity as hilarity. Her touching giggle at the end of the scene makes it all the more endearing.

She’s the light in a film that is otherwise kind of bleak in its subject. Despite that sharp tone of hers, she has an underlying sense of warmth, always standing by her ailing husband when he is in need. For example, when his extended family tries to take advantage of him, she puts them in their place. While on the surface, Nebraska is about the relationship between a father and son, it becomes more about the lost American Dream, and the dynamics of a classic nuclear family. It’s filled with humor, excellent characters, and some touching moments between the Grant family members.

Nebraska put June Squibb on the Hollywood map, with an Oscar-nominated star turn. In a film that at the forefront is about fathers and sons, she steals her every scene as the family matriarch. In spite of her frank nature, her character is the glue that holds that family together. Her great performance has not gone unrecognized, as she seems to have been working non-stop since Nebraska — and at age 94, finally has her first leading role in the action comedy Thelma, where she does her own stunts, showing no signs of slowing down.

Nebraska is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

