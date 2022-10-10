The ‘Black Adam’ producers say, "We actually have a great take on what we’re going to do."

This weekend Collider sat down with producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia. Even though they were there to mostly talk about their upcoming blockbuster Black Adam, we couldn’t pass on the opportunity to put our safari boots on and ask about two adventure projects that also happen to feature international superstar Dwayne Johnson.

We haven’t heard much from Jungle Cruise 2 ever since Disney confirmed it's happening – to no one’s surprise. The action-adventure managed to rake in “only” $220 million worldwide and had a better-than-expected debut on Disney+ (the film arrived in 2021 when some high-profile titles were released simultaneously in theaters and digital platforms). During the interview, Flynn told our Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub that first, they have to listen to Johnson and Emily Blunt’s takes before moving forward:

“On ‘Jungle Cruise 2’, obviously it’s something we really want, I think more important than what Hiram and I want, I think is Dwayne and Emily have created such an incredible bond. Their chemistry is extraordinary in the first movie and I know now they know these characters so intimately. I know that they have big ideas of where they can take that universe and world. So I have a feeling like those two will make sure that a ‘Jungle Cruise 2’ gets made at some point.”

RELATED: 'Jumanji' Franchise Expands Into Theme Parks, Hotels, and More With New Partnership

In addition, Garcia provided an important update on Jumanji 3. The franchise was kicked back into life in 2017, and its talented ensemble cast made the action-adventure extremely popular at the box office: Combined, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level grossed almost $2 billion worldwide. And it looks like the anticipated threequel coming along sooner rather than later:

“’Jumanji’ is definitely going to happen. Obviously Jake Kasdan is directing ‘Red One’ [upcoming Prime Video holiday movie], so right now he’s working on that. But we have a ton of ‘Jumanji’ conversations. We actually have a great take on what we’re going to do for the next movie. So I know in talking with Jake, once he comes clear of ‘Red One’, that’s going to be his next priority for him and that’s something we definitely want to make.”

Aside from Johnson, the new Jumanji film series also features Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas. The board game from the original movie was evolved into a video game console, and players move through the game world with avatars. The 1995 adventure starred Robin Williams, Kristen Dunst, and Bonnie Hunt.

While we wait for these adventures to take shape, we can certainly look forward to seeing Dwayne Johnson on the big screen once again as he makes his DC debut as super-powered Black Adam. The blockbuster premieres on October 21. Check out the trailer below: