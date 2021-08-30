The announcement follows the film crossing the $100 million landmark at the domestic box office last weekend.

It looks like Disney is ready to head out on another voyage with the Jungle Cruise crew. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that, in the wake of the first film crossing the $100 million landmark at the box office this past weekend, a sequel is officially in development at the studio.

Stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are expected to return as Skipper Frank and Dr. Lily Houghton, as is director Jaume Collet-Serra. Screenwriter Michael Green, who co-wrote the first film, has been tapped to pen the script for the upcoming sequel. Jungle Cruise producing team John Davis, John Fox, Beau Flynn, Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia will also be back for the sequel, and Scott Sheldon returns as executive producer.

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

RELATED: 'Jungle Cruise' Deleted Scenes: Home Release Includes 16 Minutes of New Footage

The first Jungle Cruise movie received a tandem theatrical and streaming release on July 30, with Disney+ subscribers able to watch the movie in its opening weeks for an additional fee via Disney Premier Access. According to Disney, the strategy netted the action-adventure film over $35 million domestically and over $30 million on Disney+ Premier Access within its first three days of release. Currently, the film has earned over $187 million worldwide. In addition to Johnson and Blunt, Jungle Cruise also stars Jack Whitehall as Lily's brother MacGregor, as well as Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, and Edgar Ramírez.

Meanwhile, Jungle Cruise will be earning an early digital release on all major platforms tomorrow, August 31, with the film heading to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 16. Be sure to stay tuned to Collider for more information on Jungle Cruise 2 as news develops surrounding this upcoming sequel.

KEEP READING: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on Why It Took So Long for ‘Jungle Cruise’ to Get Made

Share Share Tweet Email

'Deadpool' Hero Collector Figures Include French Maid Deadpool, Groom Deadpool and More This could be your most prized possession...

Read Next