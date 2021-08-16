The film will earn an early digital release this month before coming to 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD in November.

Disney has confirmed the runtime of Jungle Cruise's soon-to-be-released deleted scenes. The adventure movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will be earning an early digital release on all major platforms later this month on August 31, with the film heading to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 16.

Jungle Cruise's special features will include never-before-seen bonus content, including a blooper reel, a behind-the-scenes featurette on the making of the film, and 11 deleted scenes — and Collider can reveal that these will consist of 16 minutes of additional footage from the movie.

Check out the list of deleted scenes included as well as their exact runtime below:

MacGregor Drives The Boat: 00:58

MacGregor Water Skis: 01:31

Joachim And Nilo On The Dock: 02:39

Frank Talks To Proxima & Lily's Nightmares: 01:20

Sub Gets Stuck: 01:31

Proxima Surprises MacGregor: 01:36

Frank Gets The Cold Shoulder: 02:01

Trader Sam And Lily Walk In The Jungle: 00:45

MacGregor And Trader Sam Say Goodbye: 00:56

Frank Makes Tea For Lily: 01:50

The Backside Of Water: 01:40

Additional bonus features on the release will include:

Jungle Cruise Expedition Mode – Climb aboard a ramshackle tramp steamer (or your own couch) to learn fun facts, discover Easter eggs and catch some pop-up trivia throughout the movie.

– Climb aboard a ramshackle tramp steamer (or your own couch) to learn fun facts, discover Easter eggs and catch some pop-up trivia throughout the movie. It’s A Jungle Out There: Making Jungle Cruise – Director Jaume Collet-Serra, the cast and crew discuss the importance of the film's elements, from casting to makeup to the use of an ancient indigenous language, in creating the world that honors one of Disneyland's most beloved rides.

– Director Jaume Collet-Serra, the cast and crew discuss the importance of the film's elements, from casting to makeup to the use of an ancient indigenous language, in creating the world that honors one of Disneyland's most beloved rides. Dwayne And Emily: Undoubtedly Funny – Go on-set with the two stars, whose new-found friendship helped them project a natural onscreen chemistry. Although their characters challenge each other throughout the film, the actors make each other laugh. A lot!

– Go on-set with the two stars, whose new-found friendship helped them project a natural onscreen chemistry. Although their characters challenge each other throughout the film, the actors make each other laugh. A lot! Creating The Amazon – Explore the cinematic artistry involved in creating the world of Jungle Cruise, including how Frank's boat coursed "dangerous" water in a tank in Atlanta, how a town was built in Kauai, and how a ferocious jaguar came to life, among other amazing effects.

– Explore the cinematic artistry involved in creating the world of Jungle Cruise, including how Frank's boat coursed "dangerous" water in a tank in Atlanta, how a town was built in Kauai, and how a ferocious jaguar came to life, among other amazing effects. Once A Skip, Always A Skip – Join a panel of "Skippers" at the Disneyland Resort as they reminisce about the rewards, challenges and surprises they’ve experienced while helming the world-famous Jungle Cruise attraction, and hear their advice to aspiring skippers everywhere!

– Join a panel of "Skippers" at the Disneyland Resort as they reminisce about the rewards, challenges and surprises they’ve experienced while helming the world-famous Jungle Cruise attraction, and hear their advice to aspiring skippers everywhere! Outtakes – Step behind the scenes of the production to catch the cast in a series of flubs, falls, foibles -- and a whole lot of laughter.

Disney’s Jungle Cruise arrives on all major digital platforms on August 31 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 16. Here's the official synopsis for the film:

Seeking an ancient tree with healing abilities, Dr. Lily Houghton and wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff team up for the adventure-of-a lifetime on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, a rollicking ride down the Amazon. Amidst danger and supernatural forces lurking in the jungle, secrets of the lost tree unfold as their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.

