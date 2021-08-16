The home release also includes a new way of watching the movie.

The fantasy adventure Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, is getting a digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release. The movie was released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ via Premier Access on July 30, but now it will be available for digital purchase on all major platforms starting August 31.

The physical release will be available on November 16, with features that allow viewers to experience the adventure in a whole new way. In addition to the traditional never-before-seen footage such as deleted scenes, bloopers, and featurettes, families will also be able to enjoy Jungle Cruise in Expedition Mode, a feature that reveals fun facts, Easter eggs, and trivia throughout the full movie.

The bonus material also includes a conversation with director Jaume Collet-Serra, in which he discusses with the cast and crew the process of bringing the ride to life, from make-up ideas to indigenous language. You can see the full list of bonus features below:

Jungle Cruise Expedition Mode – climb aboard a ramshackle tramp steamer (or your own couch) to learn fun facts, discover Easter eggs and catch some pop-up trivia throughout the movie.

It’s A Jungle Out There: Making Jungle Cruise – director Jaume Collet-Serra, the cast and crew discuss the importance of the film's elements, from casting to make-up to the use of an ancient indigenous language, in creating the world that honors one of Disneyland's most beloved rides.

Dwayne and Emily: Undoubtedly Funny – go on-set with the two stars, whose new-found friendship helped them project a natural onscreen chemistry. Although their characters challenge each other throughout the film, the actors make each other laugh.

Creating the Amazon – explore the cinematic artistry involved in creating the world of Jungle Cruise, including how Frank's boat coursed "dangerous" water in a tank in Atlanta, how a town was built in Kauai, and how a ferocious jaguar came to life, among other amazing effects.

Once A Skip, Always A Skip – join a panel of "skippers" at the Disneyland Resort as they reminisce about the rewards, challenges and surprises they’ve experienced while helming the world-famous Jungle Cruise attraction, and hear their advice to aspiring skippers everywhere!

Outtakes – step behind the scenes of the production to catch the cast in a series of flubs, falls, foibles -- and a whole lot of laughter.

Deleted Scenes: MacGregor Drives The Boat; MacGregor Water Skis; Joachim And Nilo On The Dock; Frank Talks To Proxima & Lily's Nightmares; Sub Gets Stuck; Proxima Surprises MacGregor; Frank Gets The Cold Shoulder; Trader Sam And Lily Walk In The Jungle; MacGregor And Trader Sam Say Goodbye; Frank Makes Tea For Lily; The Backside Of Water.

You can watch the trailer for the in-home release of Jungle Cruise below:

Here’s the official synopsis of Jungle Cruise:

Seeking an ancient tree with healing abilities, Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) and wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff (Johnson) team up for the adventure-of-a lifetime on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, a rollicking ride down the Amazon. Amidst danger and supernatural forces lurking in the jungle, secrets of the lost tree unfold as their fate —and mankind’s —hangs in the balance.

