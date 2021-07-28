He also talks about the way making a movie of this size and scale is like a military operation.

With director Jaume Collet-Serra’s Jungle Cruise opening in theaters and available on Disney+ via Premiere Access this weekend, I recently spoke with Edgar Ramirez about making the fun adventure film. During the interview, Ramirez revealed how much was practical and real on set, how making a movie of this size and scale is like a military operation, what people might be surprised to learn about the making of the film, and more. In addition, I jokingly asked if he made this movie to get a Disneyland passport for life which led to a fun back and forth.

As most of you know from the trailers, Jungle Cruise is based on the famous Disneyland theme park ride and stars Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain alongside Emily Blunt as the determined explorer on a research mission. Loaded with nods to the ride, fantastic chemistry between Johnson and Blunt, and a number of surprising twists and turns, Jungle Cruise is one of those films that everyone will enjoy. The film also stars Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Veronica Falcón, and Paul Giamatti.

Image via Disney

RELATED: Exclusive: ‘Jungle Cruise’ Producer Hiram Garcia on the Story Idea That Unlocked the Movie, Sequel Possibilities, and More

Check out what Edgar Ramirez had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. For more on Jungle Cruise you can read Matt Goldberg’s review.

Edgar Ramirez

What would surprise people to learn about the making of Jungle Cruise?

The incredible practical sets.

I jokingly ask if he took this movie to get a Disneyland passport for life.

What is it really like behind the scenes when making a movie of this size and scale?

How making this movie was like a military operation.

Share Share Tweet Email

Watch: Dwayne Johnson Got Emily Blunt to Reveal Why She Hasn't Done a Superhero Movie... Yet Is there a role for her alongside Black Adam in a future DC movie? You never know...

Read Next