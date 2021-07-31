In spite of the fact that the Delta variant is causing a resurgence of COVID infections across the country, the box office is seeing some of its best numbers in a while. This is especially true for Disney's Jungle Cruise. On its opening day alone, the film grossed $13.4 million and debuted in 4,310 different theaters across North America - which is the widest theatrical release of any movie since the pandemic began. Some experts estimate that if it keeps up its current pace, the movie could bring in $30 million or more by the end of the weekend. Jungle Cruise is also available on Disney+ Premier Access for fans who aren't willing to risk going back to theaters just yet.

Second place goes to M. Night Shyamalan's Old, which continues to perform strongly despite so-so reviews, as the thriller brought in $2.09 million on Friday, and is expected to reach $30 million in its second week of release.

Outside of Jungle Cruise, the other release this weekend that's performing better than expected is The Green Knight, an epic Arthurian adventure that takes the whole fantasy-themed "forged by fire" trope to new levels. The A24 film started strong with $2.9 million in earnings after Friday alone, reaching the number three spot at the box office on Friday. If it keeps up this pace, it could hit the $6 million mark by the end of the weekend.

Black Widow, even amidst legal controversies, is still performing fairly well, landing in slot number four with $1.93 million on Friday.

Stillwater, the movie about an American father (Matt Damon) uprooting his life and moving to France in order to get his daughter out of prison, managed to earn $1.8 million on opening day with projected earnings possibly going as high as $5 million, putting it at the bottom of the top five so far this weekend.

