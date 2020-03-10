New ‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer Reveals More of Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson’s Wild River Ride

Disney has released a new trailer for Jungle Cruise, the swashbuckling adventure that pairs Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for a wild ride down the Amazon based on the iconic Disney Parks ride. Jaume Collett-Sera (The Shallows) directs from a script by John Requa (Smallfoot) and Glenn Ficarra (Focus) & Michael Green (Logan).

First footage from the film has definitely been in the same vein as the studio’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which injected some supernatural elements into a famous Disney ride all the way to the blockbuster bank. (There’s also some serious 1999 The Mummy vibes thrown in for good measure.) Johnson stars as riverboat captain Frank, who is tasked with ferrying Blunt’s researcher Lily Houghton on her quest to find a magic tree in the Amazon rainforest.

If you get a strong Pirates of the Caribbean vibe from this trailer, that isn’t an accident. This movie feels like a very concerted effort to conjure the charm from that franchise (or at least the first three good movies in that franchise), whipping up a mix of adventure and the supernatural with a Big Talk hero at its center. But I imagine where Jungle Cruise could most succeed is in the chemistry between Blunt and Johnson. The visuals are fine and again, it feels almost like a Pirates ripoff, but Blunt and Johnson are fantastic in this trailer and it was incredibly smart of the filmmakers to set this up as a push-and-pull between two heroes—a bold and capable woman and a brawny but slightly out-of-his depth man. Call it the Raiders of the Lost Ark formula.

Check out the trailer below followed by the new poster. Jungle Cruise—which also stars Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, Edgar Ramirez, and Jack Whitehall—hits theaters on July 24th. For more on the film, here is the first trailer as well as a few images from the reshoots.

Here is the official synopsis for Jungle Cruise: