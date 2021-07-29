Can’t wait to see Disney’s Jungle Cruise? Well, now you can watch the film’s beginning in anticipation of its July 30 release, courtesy of star Dwayne Johnson. Johnson tweeted out the film’s “massive and fun” opening scene to celebrate the film’s release in theaters and on Disney+, proving that the adventure comedy will be just as enjoyable as its much-loved theme park origins.

In the four-minute clip, Johnson’s Frank Wolff is preparing to take a sail into treacherous jungles with Emily Blunt’s Lily Houghton and her brother, MacGregor (Jack Whitehall), neither of whom seem particularly prepared for a trip into the unknown. Lily has found herself stuck in a covered cage full of birds, while Wolff and MacGregor have found themselves the unwelcome recipients of unnamed goons, all while MacGregor moans about the state of his luggage.

In typical heroic fashion, Wolff goes after Lily to assist her and take care of the goons, while Lily proves herself to be more than meets the eye, with a strong right hook and a zipline from heights that would make even the best adventurers jealous. (That is, until things go just slightly off-course.) Boasting an Indiana Jones-esque action sequence and a setting reminiscent of The African Queen — the film which partially inspired the original Jungle Cruise attraction — the opening sequence gives audiences much to look forward to, whether they travel to theaters to see the film or purchase it at home.

Jungle Cruise also stars Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, and Edgar Ramírez. The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Sera, with a screenplay by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa, from a story by Ficarra, Requa, John Norville, and Josh Goldstein. It is produced by Johnson, Hiram and Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, and John Fox.

Jungle Cruise will premiere in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30. Check out the exclusive opening scene below:

