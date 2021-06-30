We are exactly one month away from the Jungle Cruise premiere, and to mark the occasion, Disney has released two new trailers focused on Skipper Frank, Dwayne Johnson's boat captain and Emily Blunt's Dr. Lily Houghton, a researcher determined to find the cure for any disease at the heart of the Amazon jungle.

The first new trailer is presented by Johnson, who’s using all his charisma to share how exciting it is that Jungle Cruise is hitting theaters just as vaccinations are finally showing results and the worst of the pandemic seems to be behind us. The trailer tells us more about Johnson’s character, the owner of an old boat who takes tourists to cheap cruises in the Amazon jungle. To make sure his guests will be entertained, Frank doesn’t hesitate in fabricating a lot of thrilling dangers along the way. Unfortunately, Skipper Frank’s cruise is not doing so well, as his boat gets confiscated to pay a debt. While breaking into an empty office to try to steal his boat back, Frank meets Lily, who’s willing to pay a lot of money for a guide. Frank promptly accepts her proposal, as this is the perfect opportunity for him to get back on track with his life.

Image via Disney

RELATED:‌ 'Jungle Cruise': Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt Tell Us What Makes a Great Disney Adventure Movie

Jungle Cruise is Disney’s new bet in building a successful movie franchise from a park attraction, a strategy that paid off very well with Pirates of the Caribbean. As with The Curse of the Black Pearl, Jungle Cruise will expand the ride’s mythology while adding many action-packed set pieces and good humor. To make the whole experiment even more curious, the metal band Metallica composed the official soundtrack for Jungle Cruise.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs Jungle Cruise from a script by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, based on a story by John Norville & Josh Goldstein and Ficarra & Requa. The movie stars Johnson, Blunt, Jesse Plemons, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, and Paul Giamatti.

As with other big Disney releases for 2021, such as Cruella and Black Widow, Jungle Cruise will have a hybrid release when it hits both theaters and Disney+ Premier Acess on July 30. Get ready for a crazy ride with the new trailers below.

Here’s Jungle Cruise’s official synopsis.

“Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.”

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 15 Things to Know About 'Jungle Cruise' From Our Visit to the Disney Adventure Movie Set

Share Share Tweet Email

Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd Stump Stephen Colbert With a 'Lord of the Rings' Question Boyd became the first person to stump Colbert with a question about Middle Earth.

Read Next

Marco Vito Oddo (389 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate by superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develop games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo