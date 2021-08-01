Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt have brought home another victory for Disney, as Jungle Cruise opened with $34 million in its debut weekend. The film, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, exceeded modest expectations brought about with the prevalence of the COVID-19 Delta variant. Given that, the film was also made available to Disney+ subscribers, with Disney reporting a $30 million dollar haul on that front.

Disney is proud of their earnings on this adventure film, the latest to be made based on one of their theme park rides. The Mouse has a few offerings still to release this year, and will likely be looking for its biggest tallies to come from Marvel projects like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals.

The box office gets more interesting with a tight-knit race for second place, with last week's first-place-earner Old dueling with David Lowery and A24's The Green Knight. It appears that Old will end up taking second place this weekend with around $6.76 million. That's quite a steep drop for the M. Night Shyamalan film, though word of mouth and social media reactions have kept this thriller in conversation.

Word of mouth and reviews also seem to have been a major factor in The Green Knight's third place debut, coming in right behind Old with $6.78 million. As of this writing, the film, which stars Dev Patel and Alicia Vikander, is slightly ahead of Old, though analysts predict that Old will have come out on top by Monday morning. This debut is still certainly a welcome surprise for the beloved indie studio, as the total exceeded their expectations.

Black Widow kept its hold on the top five, landing in fourth on its fitting fourth weekend of release with $6.1 million. This total brings the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe entry to $166 million domestically, which is certainly far below the expectations of how Marvel films generally perform. However, it's still the second-highest grossing film domestically of 2021, only behind Universal's F9 by roughly $5 million.

Tom McCarthy's film Stillwater was able to secure the fifth spot this weekend, earning $5.12 million in its first weekend. The film stars Matt Damon, Camille Cottin, and Abigal Breslin and is loosely based on the story of Amanda Knox, a former college student who was imprisoned in Italy while studying abroad. Knox unfortunately had no involvement with the film.

