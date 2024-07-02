The jungle: a region of thick forest typically found south of the Equator, usually accompanied by lots of wildlife and tall, towering trees. It's a pretty common setting in movies, especially action movies, because jungles have lots of places for animals and people to potentially hide and make for an interesting bit of terrain for the story to navigate through.

Most of these movies take place during the Vietnam War, but there are multiple other movies that take place during different settings, yet utilize the same basic terrain. As with any collection of films, some are going to be great, and others, not so much. But those that are great really stand out to viewers thanks to the carefully-selected jungle environments and stellar action.

10 'Avatar' (2009)

Directed by James Cameron

Avatar is the highest-grossing movie of all time, and surely needs no introduction. It takes place in the 22nd Century, after humans begin to colonize the distant world of Pandora. Inhabiting the planet are a slew of mysterious and dangerous creatures, including the humanoid race of the Na'vi. The Na'vi have inferior technology, still relying on bows and arrows for weapons and animals for transport, which doesn't bode well for them after the humans wage war on them to search for a rare earth element found on the planet.

Pandora is primarily a jungle planet, with lots of interesting plant life and huge trees unlike any found on Earth. This gives the Na'vi an advantage in the war--they know their territory and they know it well, but that isn't always enough to save them from bullets. While many feel that Avatar is extremely overrated story-wise, there is no denying that the visual effects are unbelievable, and are thus far unmatched by any other movie in the 15 years since its release save for its sequel.

9 'War Witch' (2012)

Directed by Kim Nguyen

War Witch is an underrated Canadian war drama starring Rachel Mwanza as Komona, a child swept up in a civil war in an unspecified Sub-Saharan African country. After she drinks tree sap for her own survival, she experiences the effects of its hallucinogenic properties, which causes people to brand her as a witch.

Even though many haven't heard of this movie, it proved to be a work of art, winning 10 awards at the Canadian Screen Awards and was nominated for two more. It also won awards internationally, at both the Cambridge and Berlin Film Festivals. It is a harrowing tale of a child's survival during wartime, and explores many hot-button issues in the world today, but beyond that, it is an excellent jungle warfare film.

8 'Da 5 Bloods' (2020)

Directed by Spike Lee

Da 5 Bloods is a recently-released Vietnam War film that marks one of the final film appearances of beloved actor Chadwick Boseman. In this war drama flick, he plays "Stormin'" Norman, the squad leader of an all-Black unit called the Bloods. Their mission is to secure a plane crash site and make sure its cargo of gold doesn't fall into the hands of the enemy. Except, upon seeing the riches, they opt to take it for themselves.

Its soundtrack is really special, even earning an Oscar nomination, though it was robbed of the win. But that's okay because the movie in general won many different awards from several other organizations, many of which praised it for its acting and directing. If you're looking for an underrated Vietnam war movie, or an underrated jungle warfare movie for that matter, look no further than Da 5 Bloods.

7 'Predator' (1987)

Directed by John McTierman

Predator follows Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger), a war veteran who is dispatched to the jungles of an unspecified country in South America where he is tasked with rescuing a foreign goverment official. But what he finds there is far more threatening than guerilla forces. Along with the insurgents he was expecting, he finds the Predator, a highly-advanced, extra-terrestrial race that is out for blood. Slowly, all of Dutch's team begin to get picked off, one by one.

The movie kickstarted an entire action-horror franchise, one that's had its ups and downs, and the Predator itself has become a highly-recognizable icon of sci-fi cinema. There are also a lot of memorable quotes from this movie, including the internet meme "get to da choppa!" shouted by Arnie in desperation. It's a classic movie that will be remembered for generations to come.

6 'Rambo: First Blood Part II' (1985)

Directed by George P. Cosmatos

After the demonstrating his skills on a bunch of unsuspecting police officers in 1982's First Blood, traumatized veteran John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone), is scooped up by the military once again and sent to Vietnam to rescue American soldiers who have been held there since the end of the war. While this movie relies more on the typical in-your-face, explosive action that differs greatly from its predecessor, it's still a really fun ride.

Rambo: First Blood Part II proved to be revolutionary for its time, inspiring many 80s action movies to mimic its style, excessive violence and direction. Being set in Vietnam, like many other films, of course it involves a lot of jungle warfare, which makes for an interesting set piece for the action sequences.

5 'Platoon' (1986)

Directed by Oliver Stone