Exclusive ‘Jungleland’ Trailer Features Charlie Hunnam, Jack O’Connell, & Jonathan Majors in Emotional Boxing Drama

What compels a man to beat the shit out of his fellow man? Some excellent cinema has been made of this fundamental question, from crowd-pleasers like Rocky to muckrakers like Fight Club. Now, in a Collider exclusive trailer reveal, we can see how Jungleland aims to emotionally add to this conversation, promising exacting, desperate performances and a sensitively beating heart.

From co-writer and director Max Winkler (Flower), Jungleland stars Jack O’Connell (Unbroken) as a bare-knuckle boxer named Lion, and Charlie Hunnam (The Gentlemen) as his brother and trainer named Stanley. Stanley owes money thanks to a bad, unhonored bet with crime boss Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country), leading to a shady battle royale, a final attempt to secure one’s destiny and manhood, and complications in the form of love with Jessica Barden (The End of the F***ing World). The look and tone of the film seems to be more lyrical, quieter, and slower than you might expect from this kind of narrative; think Terrence Malick directing Drive. The film debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival, and now we’ll all get to check it out for ourselves.

Jungleland comes to select theaters November 6 before moving to PVOD and digital November 10. Check out the official trailer, poster, new images, and synopsis below. For more on the film, here’s our own Steve Weintraub’s interview with Winkler.

