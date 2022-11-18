Netflix has just released a new clip for their upcoming anime series, Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. Junji Ito Maniac will be an animated horror anthology and will include up to 20 stories originally written by Junji Ito, a beloved horror Manga artist. The series is directed by Shinobu Tagashira and written by Kaoru Sawada. The show's debut season will consist of 12 episodes.

The new clip begins by jumping right into the action, featuring a scene from what appears to be an episode adapted from Ito's "Tomie." The clip opens with several photos being thrown off the roof of what seems to be a school. The photos flash across the screen, depicting a girl who appears to have a face growing out of the back of her head. Soon, the photos are completely scattered outside the school. A girl stands outside and asks two young men for help. She then turns her head slightly in an eerie manner and asks, "Will you hear me out?" before the title of the series bursts onto the screen. Based on this clip, audiences looking forward to Junji Ito Maniac should expect some mind-bending tales of terror that will be sure to invade the brain and cause plenty of nightmares.

Newly announced stories that will be featured in Junji Ito Maniac include "The Story of the Mysterious Tunnel,” “Mold,” “Layers of Fear,” “The Thing That Drifted Ashore,” and “Back Alley." In addition to "Tomie," other Ito stories that have previously been set to be adapted are Shouichi, "The Hanging Balloons," "Ice Cream Truck" (aka "Ice Cream Bus"), "Tomb Town" (aka "Street of Gravestones" or "Tombs"), "Library Vision" (aka "Library of Illusions"), and "Headless Statue" (aka "Headless Sculptures").

Image via Netflix

"Tomb Town," which tells the story of a town where the inhabitants transform into gravestones at the times of their death, will feature the voices of Ryohei Kimura, M・A・O, and Aya Uchida, while "Ice Cream Truck" features the vocal talents of Ryotaro Okiayu, Sara Matsumoto, and Takatsugu Chikamatsu. Other voice actors attached to the series include Yuki Kaji, Tomoe Hanba, Fumiko Orikasa, and Takashi Kondo.

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre will premiere on Netflix on January 19, 2023. Check out the new clip and the show's official synopsis below: