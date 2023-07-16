As San Diego Comic-Con 2023 looms closer on the horizon, Viz Media has announced an exciting (though quite haunting) presence gracing the upcoming convention: a Junji Ito-inspired exhibit, complete with an appearance by the Japanese "Master of Horror" himself, responsible for creating some of the most terrifying Japanese horror short stories, including Fashion Model, Tomie, and The Long Dream. Known for incorporating body horror throughout his extensive portfolio, the talented manga artist will proudly present his work through the "Welcome to the Ito-Verse" exhibit, with "Horror at the Library: Junji Ito" kicking off on Thursday, July 20.

Junji Ito Invites Fans Into His Horror-Filled Universe

Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which aims to join writers in their protest for better pay and work benefits, this year's SDCC will undoubtedly differ from previous events, with most of the major players canceling their respective SDCC panels as actors joining WGA members on the picket line. But amid the ongoing strike, Ito's panel will continue to deliver an exciting treat for fans. In addition to hosting a Q&A portion for the "Horror at the Library" event on Thursday, an immense weekend awaits fans of the acclaimed horror author, as he will also host a "Welcome to the Ito-Verse" panel on July 21 and will follow it up with an autograph signing at 11:30 AM. "Welcome to the Ito-Verse: The Junji Ito Experience" will make its way to SDCC, which will be held from July 20 to July 23.

Ito's work has definitely defined the horror genre since he submitted his short story, Tomie, in the early 1980s. Since then, his other works have gained massive popularity due to their undeniably bone-chilling and disturbing premises. An artist known for his peculiar and intricate art style that pairs well with his twisted way of storytelling, Ito's short stories have inspired many adaptations, with the most recent, Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, available to stream on Netflix now. Additionally, the Japanese artist will team up with Fangoria to produce live-action remakes of his Smashed: Junji Ito Story Collection, with Jeff Howard (The Haunting of Hill House) set to pen the upcoming adaptation, starting with the vampire-themed tale, Bloodsucking Darkness.

We Have Yet to See the Best Junji Ito Adaptation

Ito's craft has undoubtedly stood the test of time, but the best Junji Ito-inspired work of art beyond the manga is yet to come. And although many of his short stories have been adapted into movies and television series, some of them have fallen short of perfectly capturing the author's dark and frequently absurd style of telling a tale. This is mainly because some of them missed key details that fans have come to love about Ito's work, leaving out the dreadful feeling and the shock value his work has delivered for the past decades. Though some of the adaptations miserably failed to match the legacy of their source material, some remakes have succeeded and were remarkably accurate adaptations, albeit lacking some elements that Ito's brand is known for.

The Junji Ito-filled SDCC week starts from July 20 to 23.