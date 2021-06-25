Horror legend Junji Ito has illustrated a short synopsis manga of Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse in celebration of the Japanese theatrical release of the movie this July. According to Comic Natalie (via Crunchyroll), the special manga will be distributed together with theater pamphlets, and now we are all looking for cheap plane tickets to Japan to get our hands on a copy of this illustrated summary.

Ito is a master of horror in Japan, famous for his work in the manga series Tomie, Uzumaki, and Gyo. In the western world, Ito has a significant influence on directors such as Guillermo del Toro, with whom the artist was working on Konami’s canceled Silent Hill project. For The Lighthouse’s summary, Ito tried to mimic Eggers’ use of light and shadow so that the manga would reflect the dark atmosphere of the movie.

Released in 2019, The Lighthouse tells the story of two lighthouse keepers, Ephraim (Robert Pattinson) and Thomas (Willem Dafoe), trapped on an island in the middle of a storm. Shot on a 3:4 format and in black-and-white, The Lighthouse is a mesmerizing spectacle that haunts viewers long after the credits already rolled. More than an atmospheric horror movie, Eggers’ second film — after the equally amazing The Witch — is a tale about male identity and sexual pulsion, inspired by some classic Greek myths and placed in late-1800s New England. It’s weird, unique, and glorious. But, above all, it’s more than deserving its own manga summary by Ito.

Eggers is currently working on The Northman, a movie inspired by Viking folklore that he says is the biggest project in his career. The Northman is set to hit theaters on April 8, 2022. The Lighthouse is streaming right now on Amazon Prime Video. Check out The Lighthouse's manga preview below:

