Tom Holkenborg, who also goes by Junkie XL, has successfully created a distinguished career as a film composer, after starting out as a DJ and electronic music producer. Holkenborg seamlessly transitioned into film scoring in Hollywood, which he first started by assisting composer Harry Gregson Williams in 2005's Domino and working alongside Hans Zimmer in movies such as Inception and Megamind. Showcasing his innovative approach to composition through electronic elements, rock and orchestral arrangements, his scores are renowned for kinetic percussion and experimental, genre-defying music.

Junkie XL has created scores for a diverse range of films, from action blockbusters to animated features, including movies produced by Hollywood titans like James Cameron and Peter Jackson. Holkenborg's continued collaborations with acclaimed directors like George Miller and Zack Snyder showed that he is a team player and cemented his status as one of the industry's most sought-after composers—he is scoring four blockbusters this year. His scores enhanced the cinematic experience and also elevate storytelling, especially in movies that have immersive worlds. From historical sword-and-sandal action to superhero epics, let's take a look at his best works to date.

10 'Sonic The Hedgehog' (2020)

Directed by Jeff Fowler

Based on the iconic video game franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog follows the speedy Sonic as he teams up with a small-town sheriff named Tom to face the nefarious Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). The movie was a surprise hit in 2020 and generated a sequel with a third movie coming up later in 2024, which will also be scored by Junkie XL.

Junkie XL created a unique score for the movie by utilizing vintage instruments to emulate the original game music. He used synthesizers to recreate the sounds heard in the SEGA game. Being the experimental composer that he is, Junkie XL also used his own guitar amplifiers, distortion pedals, synthesizers and radio amplifiers. The result is one of his most entertaining scores so far, with some critics saying that it is one of his best.

9 'Alita: Battle Angel' (2015)

Directed by Robert Rodriguez

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and produced by James Cameron, Alita: Battle Angel is set in a dystopian future where cyborgs and humans coexist. The story follows Alita, a cyborg with no memory of her past, as she embarks on a journey to discover her purpose. With groundbreaking visual effects and its immersive world, the film has developed a cult following among moviegoers.

Junkie XL's score for this film is a blend of futuristic sounds and epic orchestration, complementing the film's aesthetic and heartfelt storytelling. For the orchestration, he was influenced by the music of classic movies such as Casablanca. Through sweeping melodies, pulsating rhythms, and haunting themes, he managed to capture the essence of Alita's journey of self-discovery and redemption. His work also extended to co-writing the movie's theme song with Dua Lipa titled 'Swan Song'.

8 '300: Rise of an Empire' (2014)

Directed by Noam Murro

300: Rise of an Empire is a gripping follow-up to the 2007 hit 300, following the epic naval battles between the Greek city-states headed by Themistocles (Sullivan Stapleton) and the invading Persian forces led by the vengeful naval commander Artemisia (Eva Green). The film explores events concurrent to the first film as well as the events that happened afterward. Similar to its predecessor, the film boasts stunning visuals and brutal action sequences.

This movie is Junkie XL's first foray into scoring a major Hollywood tentpole and the beginning of his collaboration with Zack Snyder who served as a producer. Junkie XL crafted a score that amplifies the visceral intensity and epic scale of the film's ancient warfare. With pounding percussion and driving rhythms, his music propels the action forward, immersing audiences in the battle sequences and conflicts that define the film's experience.

7 'Godzilla vs. Kong' (2021)

Directed by Adam Wingard

Godzilla vs Kong pit two legends, Godzilla and Kong, as they clash for supremacy while another threat looms. Directed by Adam Wingard, the film delivers thrilling action sequences as the two creatures collide across land and sea. Godzilla vs Kong offers a thrilling experience that honors the legacy of these iconic monsters just by keeping the focus on the two titans.

Junkie XL plays to his strength in this film by delivering a thunderous and electrifying score that amplifies the clash between Godzilla and Kong. Through bombastic themes, he heightens the film's sense of spectacle, immersing viewers as the fight tears down cities. With Godzilla and Kong teaming up in the new film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Junkie XL joins the team as the film's composer.

6 'Mortal Engines' (2018)

Directed by Christian Rivers

Produced by Peter Jackson, Mortal Engines is a post-apocalyptic film set in a world where mobile cities roam the desolate landscape, devouring smaller towns for resources in a Darwinian struggle for survival. The movie stars Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan and Hugo Weaving. Unfortunately, the film did not find its audience during a crowded time in the cinemas and was one of the year's biggest bombs.

Nevertheless, Junkie XL's score for Mortal Engines ranks as one of his most dynamic and versatile works. He worked with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra to create music that was inspired by classics such as Richard Wagner's Ride of the Valkyries. His epic orchestration and rich brass sounds underscore the film's action sequences and emotional beats, enhancing the film's tension and resonance.

5 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

Directed by Zack Snyder

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is a superhero epic that pits the DC Comics icons Batman and Superman against each other. Directed by Zack Snyder, the film also doubles as the dawn of the DC Extended Universe which has now been overhauled into DC Universe. The movie was considered a critical disappointment but it has its own strong following that resonated with the film's themes.

Junkie XL collaborated with Hans Zimmer to create a powerful and evocative score that mirrors the film's epic showdown between two iconic superheroes. Originally Zimmer was only going to focus on Superman themes and Junkie XL on the Batman side. Ultimately, the theme for Batman was written by both. Zimmer and Junkie XL went on to compose for other movies in the DCEU, namely Wonder Woman 1984 and Zack Snyder's Justice League.

4 'Deadpool' (2018)

Directed by Tim Miller

Deadpool follows the unconventional antihero Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds), who undergoes a rogue experiment to cure his cancer, leaving him with accelerated healing powers but a disfigured appearance. As the witty and irreverent Deadpool, he tracks down the man responsible while also breaking the fourth wall in the process.

Junkie XL's infused the film with a mix of edgy electronic beats, rock-infused themes, and tongue-in-cheek motifs. His eclectic score mirrors the film's unconventional tone, seamlessly blending humor with high-octane action sequences. To capture Deadpool's 1990s references and jokes, Junkie XL's used instruments from that decade to match the character's energy.

3 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' (2021)

Directed by Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder's Justice League is an epic superhero ensemble film that unites iconic superheros as they join forces to combat the threat posed by the Steppenwolf and his quest for the powerful Mother Boxes. With Snyder's vision restored in its four-hour glory, the film offers a deeper exploration of each hero's journey while introducing new elements and character arcs.

Junkie XL returned to the composer's chair after being replaced on the theatrical cut. His score is a sweeping and epic composition that captures the grandeur and scale of DC's iconic superheroes. His task was beyond composing music for the titular team, he also made a memorable Flash theme, an emotional Cyborg theme, a new, optimistic Batman theme, and his own variation of the Wonder Woman theme. Snyder was clearly satisfied as he reteamed with Junkie XL for Army of the Dead and Rebel Moon.

2 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' (2022)

Directed by George Miller

Three Thousand Years of Longing is a captivating tale of love, desire, and magic directed by George Miller, which follows the unlikely encounter between a lonely woman and a cunning djinn who grants her deepest wishes. Starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba in the leading roles, the film was critical darling during its run in cinemas and film festivals.

Junkie XL demonstrates his versatility and growth as a composer, crafting a haunting and atmospheric score that underscores the film's mystical and mystical elements. His usual percussions are minimal, but audiences can hear more ethereal vocals, strings, and mesmerizing melodies. His score managed to reflect the magical and timeless tale, resulting in one of his best work to date.

1 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Directed by George Miller

Mad Max: Fury Road is an action masterpiece set in a dystopian wasteland, where Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) joins the fearless Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) who rebels against a tyrannical ruler, Immortan Joe. The film was a critical and commercial success, culminating in its six Academy Award wins.

Junkie XL's score is a powerful pulsating energy of relentless intensity, perfectly complementing the film's high-octane action. His use of strong percussion, distorted guitars and haunting melody enriched the film's visuals. The score's omission from the Oscars was widely viewed as a snub as the music played a huge part in the film. This summer, Junkie XL is coming back to the Wasteland to score Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga starring Anya-Taylor Joy.

