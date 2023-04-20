This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Juno Temple became a household name with her Emmy winning turn in the Apple TV+ phenomenon Ted Lasso, and she now appears set to launch herself into a truly venomous role. According to Deadline, Temple is in talks to star in Sony and Marvel's upcoming Venom 3 alongside Tom Hardy as the titular antihero.

No plot details were immediately available, other than the fact that Temple's role in the film is expected to be significant. No other casting has been announced, nor is it known if Temple will be playing a charcter from Sony's outstanding roster of Marvel characters. More news on the project will likely come to light, however, as Hardy confirmed in February 2023 that Venom 3 was in pre-production.

It is no surprise that Venom 3 is attracting a big name like Temple, as the first two films in the series garnered a combined $1.36 billion at the worldwide box office and both recieved mostly positive reviews. While the third film in the trilogy does not have any other actors attached, the production side of the project has been heating up in recent months. Venom 3 will be directed by Kelly Marcel, the screenwriter for the second installment in the trilogy, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Marcel and Hardy will also produce, with Marcel writing the screenplay off a story by Marcel and Hardy. Additional producers include Avi Arad of Arad Productions, Amy Pascal of Pascal Pictures, Matt Tolmach, and Hutch Parker.

Image via Columbia Pictures

RELATED: ‘Venom 3’ Is in Pre-Production Says Tom Hardy

Temple Has Put Herself on the Map With Ted Lasso

While this role may mark Temple's entry into the tentpole superhero genre, she has already endeared himself to fans in recent years. While first becoming known for parts in Killer Joe, Vinyl, Atonement, and the Maleficient films, it was her role as the endearing soccer assistant Keeley Jones in Ted Lasso that helped put her on the map across the world. She has been nominated for a number of awards throughout the show's first two seasons, including two Emmy nominations and a Screen Actor's Guild nod.

Temple has also been seen in The Offer, a miniseries about the creation of gangster film The Godfather. For this role, she earned Critic's Choice Award nomination and won a Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Temple will next be seen in the upcoming fifth season of FX's Fargo, based on the 1996 film of the same name, where she will star alongside Jon Hamm. The season is set to premiere in 2023.

Venom 3 is currently in pre-production. Check out our interview with Hardy for Venom: Let There Be Carnage below: