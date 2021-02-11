Juno Temple reveals why she thought it was a mistake when Jason Sudeikis offered her a role in Ted Lasso and why she wanted to act at a young age.

With director Fisher Stevens’ Palmer now streaming on AppleTV+, I recently had the chance to speak with Juno Temple about making the film and several other projects. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Palmer stars Justin Timberlake as Eddie Palmer, a former high-school football star and ex-convict who finds himself living with the grandmother (June Squibb) who raised him while haunted by his past glory days in high school. While attempting to rebuild his life, his grandmother’s neighbor (Temple) goes on an prolonged bender which causes Palmer to help out with her gender non-conforming son Sam (Ryder Allen). As time passes, Palmer is drawn into Sam’s world and an inspiring and unexpected journey unfolds.

During the wide-ranging interview, Temple talked about what drew her to her role, how even though her character is a mess the love for her son is pure, her thoughts on Vinyl not getting a second season, when she first realized she wanted to act, why she wants to guest star on Stranger Things, what it’s like being on Ted Lasso and the status of Season 2, and a lot more.

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is the list of everything we talked about followed by the official synopsis for Palmer.

Juno Temple:

I jokingly ask if she posts on Instagram too much?

What’s cooler: Having Martin Scorsese following her on Instagram or being on Ted Lasso?

What TV series would she like to guest on?

Did she know at a young age that she wanted to act?

Her thoughts on Vinyl not getting a second season.

Why did she want to play her character in Palmer and what the film is about.

How the character she plays is a mess but her love for her son is pure.

What is it like being part of Ted Lasso?

What can she say about Ted Lasso Season 2?

What did they tell her about her character Keeley Jones when she signed on?

Why she thought when Jason Sudeikis texted her about the role he had made a mistake.

How has COVID impacted the shooting schedule?

Here’s the official synopsis for Palmer:

Former high-school football star Eddie Palmer (Justin Timberlake) went from hometown hero to convicted felon, earning himself twelve years in a state penitentiary. He returns home to Louisiana, where he moves back in with Vivian (June Squibb), the grandmother who raised him. While trying to keep his head down and rebuild a quiet life for himself, Palmer is haunted by memories of his glory days and the suspicious eyes of his small town community. Things become more complicated when Vivian’s hard-living neighbor Shelly (Juno Temple) disappears on a prolonged bender, leaving her precocious and unique 7-year-old son Sam (Ryder Allen), often the target of bullying, in Palmer’s reluctant care. In time, Palmer is drawn into a more hopeful world as he forges a connection with Sam through their shared experience of being made to feel different by those around them. Life improves for Palmer, and a romance develops between him and Sam’s teacher Maggie (Alisha Wainwright). An inspiring and unexpected journey unfolds for the three of them, but soon Palmer’s past threatens to tear apart this new life.

